How Jacob Trouba plays partner search

You ask, we answer. The Post is fielding questions from readers about New York’s biggest pro sports teams and answering them in a series of mailbags that our beat writers regularly publish. In today’s installment: Rangers.

The Rangers’ biggest need is to play with a partner, Jacob Trouba. Would you trade a defenseman like Kandre Miller and be a draft pick for Jonas Brodin, who is available on deadline? – Gerald S.

And here’s where I thought Rangerstown was all over the rebuild. It is stupid to trade for Bradyn, who fills the top spot on the left, but goes into unrestricted free agency at the $ 4,166,667 cap hit in the last year of his contract. The Rangers are not in “one player away” mode, trading the possibility of a one-season rental with Miller’s upside. (Do you expect the Blueshirts to be in a position to sign a long-term extension of the 27-year-old Sweden for $ 7.5 million soon?)

Brendan Smith impressed everyone with the way Treba played in the nine games that followed the Brady Squeeze trade to Carolina, but it wasn’t a long-term pairing. Yet only 22-year-old Libor Hajek will get a shot at competing for the job (also next month). So, over time, Miller will.

David Quinn also has the opportunity to split Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox tandem and move Lindgren to the left of Trouba’s side if he can find a team-friendly partner for Fox.

I recently heard a podcast on Steve Durbano. I saw that the Rangers had two picks in Round 1 in 1971 [Steve] Vickers and Durbano… and on Larry Robinson. Cat (Emile Francis) may be thinking then. – Robert Candelero

The Bruins selected Ron Jones, a defenseman who played eight games for Boston and sixth overall in 54 games in the NHL, and I don’t know what GM Milt Schmidt was thinking. California selected defenseman Ken Byrd, who played 10 games for the Golden Seals and the 10th NHL in total, and I have no clue what GM Fred Glover was thinking.

Robinson finished second in the 1971 Redraft behind first-overall Guy LaFleur (unless you prefer Marcel Dionne) and not 19th. Most general managers describe the work that needs to be done. In fact, scouting in 1971 was not a sophisticated business.

Do you think Colin Campbell does not know how to use Alex Kovalev? He traded one of the best skating and puck handling forwards of his time. – Raymond Lahey

Kovalev may have been a madman for the coach, but in particular, Campbell seemed to have no patience and had limited praise for the 27th. The Rangers batted it with Kovalev. Of course, if the media existed in the ’90s, the relationship between Campbell and Kovalev would have dominated the Twittersphere.

If … [Mike] Will Richter stop a 70-foot shot from Ron Francis with two goals in Game 4? They will probably win the Stanley Cup because the 1991-92 Rangers were probably a better team than 1994. – Frank Bifulco

Should a good talented team not necessarily win, or should I refer you to last season’s first-round, four-game blitz by the Blue Jackets? A strong team like the 1993-94 squad was able to overtake Gaffe by Richter. However, the big picture that applies to this example is the “What-Ifs”, when did Roger Nielsen enter the Stanley Cup in 1992-93 and bring Mike Keenan to Broadway?

Do you think any unlucky trade will pull the company further… [Sergei] Zubov /[Petr] Went to Pittsburgh for [Luc] Robitaille /[Ulf] Samuelson, or [Ian] Laperrière /[Mattias] For LA from Nordstrom / Ray Ferraro / Nathan Lafayette [Jari] Kurri /[Marty] McSorley / Shane Churla? – James Sena

The Pittsburgh Agreement is not so damaging to the sly trade with the Kings.

I know the league wants more offense and power plays, but is it time to get rid of the ridiculous delay of the game penalty for putting the puck on the glass? Is anyone doing this deliberately – even if they did, how is it different from icing? – Mike d

I don’t think it’s ridiculous. In fact, players do it on purpose only if they delete it.