How the A380 Superjumbo dream fell

Nothing like watching the Airbus A380 for the first time. It is the largest – the largest passenger plane ever built – and its wings run almost the length of the soccer field, and all seats are Economy Class but more than 800 people can fit in one.

The ride is exceptionally comfortable, the flight lasts up to 16 hours and takes you halfway around the world. The cabin offers plenty of space and opulent amenities, making it a favorite for travelers and staff.

However, the airline liked it less: Airbus planned to sell more than 750, instead opting to discontinue production in 2021, leaving just over 250 in Toulouse, south of France. It has only been in service for 13 years.

With a list price of about $ 450 million for each aircraft, the A380 is a technological marvel filled with forward-thinking engineering, but evolved with aviation-era cues and eventually clipped its wings.

The devastating impact on the coronavirus pandemic aviation industry could further shorten the life span of superjumpos already in service. An airplane that was once thought to be the future of travel is rapidly seeing its past.

So how did this giant of the skies get to travel in the first place?

A European 747

The A380 was created in response to the original Jumbo Jet, the Boeing 747. For some time, however, Airbus and Boeing h have been contemplating: they are working together to create a new superjumbo.

In 1993, they joined forces to study the size of the market for a very large aircraft, but eventually reached different conclusions, and the joint venture never materialized.

“In the 1990s we had just 20% of the airline market and we were not in the large aircraft segment,” says Robert Lafontan, former chief engineer of the A380 project at Airbus.

“We wanted to work with Boeing because we thought it would be a good idea not to compete in that segment. But after a while, Airbus understood that Boeing was not ready to have a successor to the 747, so the decision was made in 1996 to work alone.”

By 2000, Airbus was in demand for 1,200 jumbo jets over the next two decades – and plans to capture half of that market. Boeing’s estimate is one-third of that, so it has decided to invest in new variants of the current 747 without making an entirely new aircraft.

Airbus pressed. The project, dubbed the A3XX, has since been renamed the A380 and has attracted an encouraging 50 initial orders from six airlines.

“Boeing is making a lot of money with the 747 and should be able to travel with no restrictions on routes like the Airbus 747, London to Singapore,” says Lafontan. “The goal is to provide airlines with 20 to 25% more savings.”

The 747, in fact, developed in the world of aviation dominated by large hubs and some carriers. The growing number of passengers has caused congestion at large airports such as JFK in New York, Narita in Tokyo and Heathrow in London, which are already operating at full capacity.

Airbus claims that it is the largest airline that can get more passengers from those airports without increasing the number of flights.

But that tide is turning. The “Hub and Spoke” model does not favor “point-to-point” travel. Instead of buying larger planes to carry more passengers, airlines have chosen a different and economically viable route: buying smaller aircraft and using them to connect to secondary airports, which are never too crowded to start with.

“The world has changed,” says Graham Symons, aviation historian and author of the book “Airbus A380: A History.”

“In terms of manufacturing, the industry has responded to what the airlines want and the airlines have responded to what the industry is supplying. The net result is that the 747 and A380 will fall in popularity, with smaller and more fuel-efficient planes increasing.”

A gentle giant

The A380 was unveiled in Toulouse in early 2005 and first flew on 27 April 2005. Chief Engineer Robert Lafontan also served as a test pilot during that period.

“I flew the plane a month after the first flight and did a number of tests. One of them was a 100 tonne overweight landing. It didn’t look overweight. It was easy to fly, it didn’t ‘look like a big plane, it looked like an A319 or a light aircraft.” He said.

The only full-length double-decker passenger aircraft ever built, the A380 is essentially two wide-body aircraft, but Airbus has explored many configurations during the design phase. One of them has two widebody fuselages instead, using parts from the A340, Airbus’s current four-engine passenger aircraft.

“We have explored many configurations and fuselage arrangements, but in the end we have followed a simple rule: to design aircraft within an 80-meter box for airport compatibility,” says Lafontan.

Airport authorities set the limit in the 1990s when planning for larger aircraft than the Boeing 747. The A380’s wings are an inch shorter than that, which allows the aircraft to operate using existing airport structures (although airport gates are required in most cases) and upgrades to allow A380 boarding operations) and to stay within limits.

However, restrictive wings tend to pull more at higher speeds, increasing fuel consumption. After failing the load test in 2006, Airbus had to add last minute reinforcements to the wings.

The wings feature four of the aircraft’s distinctive engines, manufactured by Rolls-Royce in the UK or Engine Alliance in the United States. They collectively deliver 240,000 pounds of thrust, capable of lifting the aircraft’s maximum take-off weight of 650 tons and achieving altitude in 15 minutes. They offer a range of nearly 15,000 km, which is enough for a non-stop journey from Dallas to Sydney.

“The idea of ​​a big jet of four engines in this day and age is clearly an anachronism.” Aerospace consultant Richard Aboulafia

Since the engines represent a significant percentage of the total cost of the aircraft, four of them raise the price.

Compared to twin-engine aircraft, they require twice as much maintenance, use more fuel, and generate more carbon emissions.

Although the A380 engines were sophisticated after its release, they were surpassed in efficiency and technology years later when the Boeing 787 was announced.

Ultimately, the A380’s wing configuration and its engines are disadvantaged compared to the new generation long-range, twin-engine aircraft.

Built for comfort

The aircraft has many new technologies in airframe and avionics, but the cabin is given special attention to reduce passenger fatigue and improve the quality of life on board, through high-pressure, low-noise and ambient lighting. Since then these have become standard on new aircraft.

Lafontaine said the facility was one of the standards that informed the design of the aircraft from the first day. Airbus also built the cabin’s mockup and sent it around the world to survey what passengers want, using these insights to influence the design of the interiors.

“The thing that got me was that you could stand with the window seat on the main deck,” Simons said. “I’m 5 feet 10 inches. If I get in a 737 or A320, I can’t stand near the window seat because of the overhead bin. But on the A380, the cabin walls are virtually vertical.”

The cabin is also very customizable, and there are luxurious options for airlines such as showers on the business deck. “The idea of ​​taking a shower on the plane is mind-blowing,” adds Symons. “And they change the intensity of mood lighting based on the heated marble floors and outside light. Emirates has put a bar on the back with an onyx bar top, and when not in use they are just a little bit of protector used on the bar top, not the goat’s skin.”

Nico Buchholz, who worked at Airbus during the development of the A380, and then fleet manager at Lufthansa for 15 years, where he bought 14 A380s for a German carrier, agrees that the aircraft offers unrivaled levels of comfort.

“It is an excellent aircraft for passengers and cabin crew because it is quiet and pleasant, it sits nicely in the air, it has low cabin noise and no pressure and humidity levels are heard on previous flights,” he said.

“Financially, though, when fuel prices start to rise and more efficient engines have been around since 2005, it’s starting to go in the wrong direction.”

Delay and cancellation

By the time the first A380 was delivered to its launch customer Singapore Airlines on 25 October 2007, it was already lagging behind.

More efficient aircraft designed for commercial airline transfer and point-to-point travel, such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus’s own A350, have just been announced and hundreds of orders have been issued.

According to Richard Aboulafia, vice president of aerospace consulting firm Teal Group, the wall is on the wall.

“If you’re in favor of the A380 at the time, the only argument you can make is that history reverses itself and goes back to a bygone era. When you have big ‘hub and spoke’ carriers, everything is ruled by their national hubs,” he says. “You had to go back to the Pan-Am days, in short.”

The project was hit by delays, which led some airlines to cancel orders, and years before the 787 and A350 arrived in service, airlines could already buy long-haul aircraft, which were smaller and more fuel efficient.

The Boeing 777-300ER (ie “Extended Range”), which quickly became the most successful 777 variant, allowed smaller margins, but higher margins for airlines with the same A380.

“The 777-300ER has begun killing four-engine aircraft, be it Boeing or Airbus,” says Buchholz.

There are no US buyers

A380 యొక్క మనుగడ నేరుగా ఎమిరేట్స్ తో ముడిపడి ఉంది, ఇది ఇప్పటివరకు పంపిణీ చేసిన అన్ని A380 లలో సగం కొనుగోలు చేసి, విమానం చుట్టూ దాని మొత్తం చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించింది.

2018 లో దుబాయ్ ఆధారిత విమానయాన సంస్థ మరో మూడు డజన్ల A380 లను ఆర్డర్ చేయకపోతే A380 ఉత్పత్తి త్వరగా ఆగిపోతుంది. కానీ ఎమిరేట్స్ కూడా తన మిగిలిన ఆర్డర్‌లను 2019 ప్రారంభంలో 53 నుండి 14 కి తగ్గించినప్పుడు – బదులుగా A350 లను ఎంచుకోవడం – ఎయిర్‌బస్‌కు ఉత్పత్తిని ఆపడం తప్ప వేరే మార్గం లేదు, ఎందుకంటే ఇది ప్రతి విమానంలో నష్టపోతోంది.

చివరికి, ప్లాన్‌మేకర్ యొక్క billion 25 బిలియన్ల పెట్టుబడి ఈ ప్రాజెక్టుకు చెల్లించదు.

ప్రధాన యూరోపియన్ క్యారియర్లు A380 ను కొనుగోలు చేసారు, కానీ తక్కువ పరిమాణంలో, మరియు ముఖ్యంగా ఎయిర్‌బస్ కీలకమైన అమెరికన్ మార్కెట్లో ఒక్కదాన్ని విక్రయించడంలో విఫలమైంది.

ప్రో-బోయింగ్ పక్షపాతానికి ఇది ఉడకబెట్టడం సాధ్యం కాదు, ఎందుకంటే ఇతర ఎయిర్‌బస్ నమూనాలు యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్‌లో చాలా విజయవంతమయ్యాయి.

“ఇది ఎగరడం చాలా సులభం, ఇది పెద్ద విమానం లాగా అనిపించలేదు” చీఫ్ ఇంజనీర్, రాబర్ట్ లాఫోంటన్

ఉదాహరణకు, అమెరికన్ ఎయిర్‌లైన్స్ A319 మరియు A321 రెండింటిలోనూ ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద విమానాలను నిర్వహిస్తోంది. దేశం యొక్క ఆరవ అతిపెద్ద క్యారియర్ అయిన జెట్‌బ్లూకు ఒకే బోయింగ్ విమానం లేదు మరియు దాని విమానాలలో దాదాపు 80% ఎయిర్‌బస్. యునైటెడ్ అన్ని విమానయాన సంస్థలలో A350 ల యొక్క నాల్గవ అతిపెద్ద ఆర్డర్‌ను కలిగి ఉంది.

“ఈ రోజు మరియు వయస్సులో నాలుగు ఇంజిన్ల పెద్ద జెట్ యొక్క ఆలోచన స్పష్టంగా ఒక అనాక్రోనిజం” అని అబౌలాఫియా చెప్పారు.

యుఎస్ విమానయాన సంస్థలు ప్రియమైన 747 తో ప్రేమలో పడ్డాయి.

డెల్టా 2018 లో 747 ప్యాసింజర్ ఫ్లైట్‌ను నడిపిన చివరి అమెరికన్ క్యారియర్. విమానం యొక్క తాజా వేరియంట్ 747-8 – ఇది A380 కన్నా పొడవుగా ఉంది, కానీ మొత్తంగా పెద్దది కాదు – ఫ్రైటర్‌గా మాత్రమే భవిష్యత్తు ఉంది.

“ప్రయాణీకుల వెర్షన్ ఇప్పుడు చనిపోయింది” అని అబౌలాఫియా చెప్పారు. “ఇది కార్గో వెర్షన్ వలె కొంచెం ఎక్కువసేపు ఆలస్యం కావచ్చు, కానీ కార్గో మార్కెట్లలో ఏమి జరుగుతుందో నాకు అనుమానం ఉంది. ఇది ప్రాథమికంగా A380 వలె అదే పడవలో ఉంది, ఇది కేవలం billion 25 బిలియన్ల ప్రాజెక్ట్ కాదు.”

ఏదేమైనా, 743-8 ను A380 ను అధిగమించటానికి అనుమతించే ఒక విషయం ఉంది: ఇది తదుపరి వైమానిక దళం ఒకటిగా షెడ్యూల్ చేయబడింది.

ముందుకు చీకటి ఆకాశం

ఎయిర్‌బస్ తన తప్పులను ఎ 380 ప్రాజెక్టుతో అంగీకరించింది.

“మేము 10 సంవత్సరాలు చాలా ముందుగానే ఉన్నామని ulation హాగానాలు వచ్చాయి; మేము 10 సంవత్సరాలు ఆలస్యంగా వచ్చామని స్పష్టంగా తెలుస్తుంది” అని మాజీ ఎయిర్‌బస్ సిఇఒ టామ్ ఎండర్స్ 2019 లో ప్రకటించినప్పుడు 2021 లో విమానాల ఉత్పత్తి ఆగిపోతుందని చెప్పారు. కొంతకాలం తర్వాత అతని పాత్ర నుండి క్రిందికి.

చీఫ్ ఇంజనీర్ రాబర్ట్ లాఫోంటన్ ఈ విమానం ఒక సముచిత మార్కెట్‌ను లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుందని నమ్ముతున్నాడు, కాని విమానం రూపకల్పనపై అతనికి ఎలాంటి విచారం లేదు, ఇది చాలా సరికొత్త సాంకేతిక పరిజ్ఞానాలకు మార్గం సుగమం చేసిందని ఆయన చెప్పారు.

ఉత్పత్తి ఆగిపోగా, ప్రస్తుతం ఉన్న విమానాల మద్దతు మామూలుగానే కొనసాగుతుంది మరియు 2040 లలో A380 లు గాలిలో ఉండాలని ఎయిర్‌బస్ ఆశిస్తోంది.

విమాన కరోనావైరస్ మహమ్మారి నుండి విమానయాన పరిశ్రమ ఎలా కోలుకుంటుందో, మరియు A380 ను అత్యంత కష్టతరమైనదిగా మార్చవచ్చు.

“ఒక పెద్ద సమస్య ఏమిటంటే, మాట్లాడటానికి ద్వితీయ మార్కెట్ లేదు మరియు చాలా క్యారియర్లు, ముఖ్యంగా ఎమిరేట్స్, యువ నౌకాదళాలపై తమను తాము గర్విస్తున్నాయి – కాబట్టి మీరు 12 ఏళ్ల జెట్లను రిటైర్ చేసి రికార్డు సమయంలో బీర్ డబ్బాలుగా మార్చడాన్ని చూడవచ్చు, “అబౌలాఫియా చెప్పారు. “2030 ల ఆరంభం వరకు ఈ నౌకాదళం ఆలస్యమవుతుందని మేము భావించాము, ఇప్పుడు అవన్నీ 2020 ల చివరి వరకు పోయాయి.”

మహమ్మారి నేపథ్యంలో ప్రవేశపెట్టిన సామాజిక దూర చర్యలకు క్యాబిన్ యొక్క పెద్ద పరిమాణం సహాయపడుతుండగా, విమానయాన సంస్థలు A380 లను సగం ఖాళీగా ఎగరడం చాలా ఆర్థికంగా ఉండదు.

మరియు తక్కువ డిమాండ్ ఉన్నందున, పెద్ద విమానాలను ఎలాగైనా నింపడం సవాలుగా ఉంటుంది.

“A380 సామర్థ్యం, ​​కొంతకాలం, వాస్తవానికి అవసరం లేదు,” అని బుచ్హోల్జ్ చెప్పారు. “నా భావన ఏమిటంటే, ప్రస్తుతం నిలిపి ఉంచిన A380 లో కొన్ని మాత్రమే నిలిపి ఉంచబడి ఉండవచ్చు.”