How to be safe in restaurants and cafes

(CNN) – When restaurants and bars are open to the public, it is important to realize that eating can increase the risk of new coronaviruses.

Two important public health measures are almost impossible to keep to a minimum in these situations: First, it is difficult to eat or drink while wearing a face mask. Second, social distance can be difficult in tight spaces filled with weaving servers between ordinary back-to-back seating and busy tables throughout the evening.

So, what should you look for and how can you and the restaurant reduce risk? Here are answers to some common questions.

How far should the tables and bar stools be?

There is nothing magical about the six feet, a number we often hear under official guidance from government agencies. I think there is a minimum distance needed for a safe distance.

The “six-foot” rule covers the spread of respiratory viruses based on outdated data about distant droplets. These drops emit air from within six feet, but this is not always the case. Aerosols can spread the virus over long distances, although there is some uncertainty as to how common this spread is. Sneezing or someone running cells can travel up to 30 feet.

Speaking in isolation has been shown to produce respiratory droplets.

If there is a fan or current in a closed space, such as a restaurant, the cells will travel even farther. This was shown in a paper from China: People in an infected person’s restaurant were infected even though the distance was more than six feet.

The closer the distance and longer time to the person with the infection, the greater the risk.

Does it matter if the servers wear masks?

If servers wear masks, it creates a layer of protection, but eating and talking customers can still spread the virus.

One way to reduce that risk in this incomplete situation, at least from a public health perspective, is to have tables surrounded by protective barriers such as plexiglass or screens, or to keep tables in separate rooms with closed doors. Some states encourage restaurants to limit each table to a single server.

Restaurants can also check in before guests enter, with questions about temperature checks or symptoms, and anyone’s recent acquaintance with those who have recently been diagnosed with Covid-19. It’s controversial, but restaurants in California have tried it. The state of Washington has tried to require restaurants to record visitor contact information in the event of an outbreak, but that has only declined to recommend it.

Easy to test employees. In fact, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that employees have screening before they reopen. Testing employees for infection can reduce the risk that people will become infected six days before symptoms develop. That is why masks, eye protection, social distance and hand hygiene are critical measures to prevent infection.

Should I ask for disposable utensils and wipe out everything?

Wash plates, glasses and utensils regularly and deactivate the laundering virus of napkins and tablecloths. There is no need for disposables here.

The table should also be cleaned and disinfected between uses and found to be hygienic.

The ingredients are a bit more problematic depending on the menus. Plastic menus can be disinfected. Disposable menus are more ideal. Remember, even if someone touches the surface of an infectious virus, they should be safe as long as they do not touch the mouth, nose, or eyes. So, when in doubt, wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer.

Can I get the virus from food in the kitchen?

The risk of contracting new coronavirus from food is very low.

It is a respiratory virus whose primary mode of infection is accessing the upper or lower respiratory tract through the points or aerosols that enter your mouth, nose, or eyes. It needs to enter the respiratory tract that causes the infection and it cannot be done through the stomach or intestinal tract.

The virus itself is not very stable in the environment. Studies show that less than an hour on copper, three and a half hours on cardboard and just seven hours on plastic can cause it to go viral. If the food is contaminated during the preparation, the cooking temperature is greatly inactivated if not all the virus.

The use of masks and good hygiene by food manufacturers can significantly reduce the risk of food contamination.

Is outdoor seating or drive-thru anything safe?

Vulnerable people may want to pass on dine-in options and focus on pickups or outside meals if conditions are appropriate.

Drive-up windows or carry-out are probably the safest; Unstable interaction with a person is a low-risk situation when everyone is wearing masks.

Overall, outdoor dining is safer than indoor dining, and all else being equal on a nonwind day due to the large air volume. Maintaining eye protection through mirrors and intermittent masking between bites and sips further reduces risk.

Thomas A. Russo is Professor and Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Medicine at New York State University of Buffalo.