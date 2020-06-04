HSBC publicly supports China’s national security law for Standard Chartered Hong Kong

AndOn Wednesday, Beijing indicated support for a bill designed by Beijing to impose on the city in the coming months. Lenders are supporting the law in other major businesses in Hong Kong.

HSBC China has posted a photo on social media that Asia Pacific CEO Peter Wong has signed a petition to support law enforcement. HSBC’s London Press Office has confirmed the authenticity of this post.

HSBC is headquartered in London, but is based in Hong Kong and has a major business presence in China. The bank’s announcement comes just weeks after former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying blew HSBC into silence.

Facebook FB For the law. He said the bank should know "which side of the bread is in the butter." Leung took overOn Friday Calling HSBC To publicly voice its supportFor the law. He said the bank should know "which side of the bread is in the butter."

Hong Kong and China are HSBC’s biggest earners so far. Last year, divisions pulled in enough money to wipe out losses in the United Kingdom and keep the company profitable.

Hong Seng Index HSI HSBC’s Hong Kong listed shares rose 1.6% Thursday, surpassing the city’s wide, Which decreased by 0.1%.

Fellow UK-based lender Standard Chartered also weighed on Wednesday, saying in a statement that China’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong will help sustain the city’s long-term economic and social stability.

Hong Kong bans treason, segregation and repression against Beijing last year Proposed National Security ActHong Kong bans treason, segregation and repression against Beijing last year Choked by anti-government protests The mainland is calling for greater democracy and more autonomy from China. Last week, China's rubber-stamped parliament Passed a law-making proposal On behalf of the city, bypassing the Hong Kong legislature through a rarely used constitutional backdoor.

The law allows China’s national security organs to operate in the city “in accordance with the law and perform relevant duties to protect national security.”

However, HSBC and Standard Chartered are among the top businesses growing in Hong Kong, which support the controversial law.

Jardine Matheson, one of Hong Kong’s oldest British commercials, issued a full-page statement Wednesday in pro-Beijing newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po, which have strong ties with the Chinese government.

“It is important to establish a legal framework that upholds national security. Hong Kong will continue to attract investment, increase employment and protect the livelihood of the people,” the company said.

Swire Pacific SWRAY Billionaire Li Ka-shing, founder of telecom and retail conglomerate CK Hutchison, one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest family-owned business empires, also backed China’s move.

“Implementing national security legislation will be beneficial to Hong Kong’s long-term future as a global security business and financial center,” Swire said.

“It’s inside every country [sovereign] The right to address its national security issues, ”Li, of SK Hutchison, said in a statement released last week.

“On the other hand, [Hong Kong] It has mission-critical work to strengthen the confidence of citizens and maintain international confidence in the constitutional principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

– Alexandra Lynn contributed to this report.