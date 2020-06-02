Iditarod: Historic aircraft to transport Thomas Warner to Norway after dog Musharr’s isolation in Alaska

But fear not, the fearless adventurer has come up with an innovative escape plan.

He booked his trip on a historic flight destined for the Norwegian Museum, with his group of dogs for the company.

“Winning the race, and then going back on the plane … I think it’s one of the good things that happens in life,” Waerner He told CNN Sport in a phone interview.

Iconic Iditarod

Iditarod is a legendary long distance race that takes place every year on the trail between Anchorage and Nome.

The nearly 1,000-mile race features some of the most bizarre terrain on earth, with each team running with 64 booted feet and Musher’s dogged wish.

Warner’s second stab at this year’s challenge, and after nine days of hard work, is a dream come true for the veteran Musher – who runs the sled.

However, since crossing the finish line, he has been staying with friends in the rural US state, while at the same time making an extraordinary path to his home.

Warner’s plan came after he read that the local airline was trying to sell DC-6s – A historic aircraft – To the Museum of Aviation History in Sola, Norway.

The aircraft enjoyed more than 60 years of continuous service, making its maiden voyage in 1946 before flying to three different continents.

Coincidentally, Warner’s friends had an affair with the now owner of the plane, and with the help of his sponsor he was able to hit a lift home on June 2.

Those 24 dogs – all 16 of them by their own and eight fellow dogs – will join the Wirner aircraft.

“Life is a little strange,” he laughs, admitting that the situation is a bit surreal. “But I am a forward and positive person. If you are positive you will always find solutions and you will overcome your obstacles.”

‘A strange feeling’

It’s been more than three months since Warner’s departure to Alaska. His wife, Guro, traveled with him, but left early when the pestilence began to take over the world.

Warner has five children and 35 dogs in Norway, so he knows that his veterinarian has a lot to do with his wife and children – not to forget the assortment of household duties.

“I’m a little worried that she has these jobs and I’m not there to support her,” he said. “So it’s nice to get home and get back to normal life.”

While trapped on another continent, Warner fills his days with training his dogs and calling them “retired life in Alaska.”

He is in daily contact with his family through video calls and can’t wait to enjoy coffee with his wife and dinner with the kids.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the traditional Iditarod winner’s dinner and celebrations have been postponed.

“I really wanted to win the race at one point in my life, and then you do it all of a sudden,” he said. “I still have to watch the trophy and remember that we really won. It’s a strange feeling.”

‘You are really strong mentally’

However, his adventure did not stop him from thinking of returning to Alaska, and he is looking forward to participating in the Itidarod next year.

Warner firmly believes that his ability to cope with the challenges posed by Itidorod has helped him overcome his current difficulties.

“When you are racing it is like a wave of negative things coming up against you because you have a lot of sleep deprivation,” he reflects.

“You have warm weather, cool weather, it’s raining, you have bad trails, good trails and things that you have to deal with all the time.

“I think my distant career helped me because you were really strong mentally [in order] To deal with negative things. “