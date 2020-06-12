In Yemen’s Eden, the coronavirus mortality rate is worse than its wartime deaths

The Al Radwan cemetery has expanded quickly over the past few months, with new graves close to the residential buildings bordering it. “You can see my digging machine,” Saleh said. “I’ve just dug 20 graves.”

Local medical officials say the death toll in Aden is rising this year, despite a relative decline in the war that destroyed the site in previous years.

In the first half of May, the city reported 950 deaths – nearly four times the 251 deaths in the entire month of March, according to a health ministry report.

The 950 fatalities in two weeks in May were nearly half of the deaths the city experienced in 2015, when the country’s civil war broke out.

Aden was ravaged by a heavy fight, its streets bursting with rockets and its houses filled with bullets. Now the city’s biggest killers are silent.

On Kovid-19, there is also the spread of mosquito-borne virus Chikungunya virus , And more than 100,000 cholera cases nationwide. Many malnutrition centers and hospitals have been shut down due to lack of funds and doctors’ concerns about their personal safety from coronavirus. Flash floods this spring destroyed the city’s power grid.

“Yemen has fought wars and cannot handle three pandemics, an economic collapse and a war and coronaviruses,” health official Dr Ishraq al-Subay told CNN.

Official Kovid-19 deaths in southern Yemen are only 127. Health workers say they do not know what the actual number is because health screening capacity is low. But the massive death toll in Aden appears to be a dire warning, as the health sector is drowning and more people are dying of treatable diseases.

In pursuit of the hospital bed

38-year-old Hamid Mohammed had an agonizing journey that began with mild fever at home.

When his fever started to escalate in early May, his family found a hospital to take him to. He was in a coma at the time and was admitted to the only hospital in Aden that was designated for Kovid-19 treatment.

“They resurrected him,” recalled his uncle, Anwar Motreff.

He was diagnosed with meningitis, which is common in Yemen. As soon as he showed signs of improvement, doctors advised him to leave the hospital to avoid being infected with Kovid-19.

About a week later, his health deteriorated. Again, the family went to various hospitals in an attempt to join him, but to no avail. Eventually they found him a bed in the emergency ward where he shared with six other people. The fluid fills his s lungs and his kidneys fail.

The family has funds for medical treatment, but Aden hospitals are closed or filled. The hunt failed to get him to a hospital that could have timely surgery and dialysis to save him.

Mohammed died at the end of May, robbing his three children and the widow of the family’s only bread winner.

“Who is responsible for all of this? We have no government or state or anyone to help us in this country,” he said at the family home in the rocky hills around Motref Aden.

“Who are we to complain? We are tired of this life. We wake up every morning to hear about the deaths of 10-15 people,” he said.

The disappearing aid and collapsing healthcare sector

The guns in Aden have become silent in recent months, but the war in Yemen has not gone away.

The five-year conflict begged the country. Today more than half of its population relies on aid for survival.

The United Nations is now facing funding shortfalls – $ 1 billion this year. It warns of a collapsed Heath Sector and the number of deaths in Yemen is likely to increase significantly – the number of casualties in the five-year war may exceed, when the country is considered The world’s “worst humanitarian crisis.”

“We are one billion less than our minimum target,” Liz Grande, head of the UN’s humanitarian operations in Yemen, told CNN. “So what this means during the Covid period is that half of the hospitals we are currently supporting in the country are going to be closed – and that’s going to happen in the next few weeks.

“We ran out of money a week before the first Kovid-19 case was confirmed in Yemen, and we had to stop payments to 10,000 frontline health workers across the country. In the midst of Kovid, it was devastating,” she said.

Aden has just 60 hospital beds dedicated to Kovid-19, with a population of about 800,000. These are the two hospitals run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF). There are 18 ventilators in the city, all of which are in constant use, MSF said.

Doctors and support workers often seek hospital treatment in the late stages of the disease, when it is too late to save them. And in most cases, they do not have the ability to treat them.

“Most of the cases were rejected because there were no ventilators available,” Dr Farooq Abdullah Nagi, head of the isolation department at Gomuria Hospital, told CNN.

“The health sector is weak before the outbreak. It’s getting worse. The health sector is collapsing,” said Carolyn Seguin, MSF Communication Officer in Aden.

Outside the city, The struggle between the southern separatists and the government is raging , The ongoing five-year war between the Houthi rebels in the north, and the effects of the stray coalition backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the south.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) says more than 112,000 people have died in airstrikes, shelling and bombings.

Millions of people have gone to war as refugees from war. There they are at risk of endemic disease, malnutrition and congestion – ideal conditions for the spread of disease such as Kovid-19.

Mokhtar Ahmed, originally from the northern port city of Hodeida, came to a camp in the outskirts of Aden three years ago.

“Cholera and war are one thing and corona is another,” he told CNN, surrounded by his two children.

“With the war, we moved from one place to another and we settled … but with Corona, it will find you wherever you go.”