India and Australia strengthen military ties as tensions ease in the South China Sea

The agreements were announced after a virtual summit between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi of India.

“India is committed to strengthening and strengthening relations with Australia. This is important not only for our two countries but also for the Indo-Pacific region and for the whole world,” Modi said.

“We are committed to an open, comprehensive, prosperous Indo-Pacific and the role of India in that region, our region, will be crucial in the years to come,” Morrison said.

New agreements, known as the Australia-India Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement and Defense Science and Technology Implementation Arrangement, are strengthening its position in the South China Sea, as military tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific region. On the disputed islands.

The joint post-summit statement states that the two countries “share the vision of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region to support freedom of navigation, peaceful and cooperative use of high seas and oceans.” These agreements are bound to enable the two countries to deepen military integration through more complex exercises and access to one another’s bases for transportation support. South China Sea China claims to have nearly 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea, despite other claimants having borders that are very close to the waters of the conflict. In 2016, a tribunal in The Hague ruled that China had no legal basis for obtaining historical rights in much of the South China Sea. Australia has long-standing security ties with the US and a long-standing presence in the South China Sea, operated by air surveillance patrolling since the 1980s, the Lowe Institute said. Australian cruisers also visit the area Regularly engage in exercises with US warships in April. Last year, Indian warships joined US, Japanese and Philippine naval ships in the transit of the South China Sea. Meanwhile, India is enhancing defense cooperation with the US, including the annual Malabar Naval Exercise, which brings together the US and Indian military along with the Japanese self-defense forces. Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell said in an interview last month that Canberra is interested in joining the Malabar exercises but has not extended the invitation. The signing on Thursday came amid escalating tensions along the Indo-China border in the Himalayan mountains. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday there were “significant numbers” Chinese forces have shifted to the actual line of control Separates the two countries. Over the past month, border skirmishes between China and Indian forces have left little to the troops. The incident has taken place in recent weeks with unconfirmed reports of tensions in the mountains, although neither side has publicly acknowledged anything out of the ordinary.

