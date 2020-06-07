Indian actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has died of a heart attack

Sarja, who starred in 20 films including the popular “Amma I Love You”, has died of a heart attack. Yeddyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka.
“It is shocking to hear the news that famous Kannada artist Sri Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack. The untimely death at the age of 39 is a shock. My prayers are with the family. God will give them strength. Tweeted On a Sunday.
Sarja, who also starred in “Whistle” and “Varadanayaka”, hails from the family of actors. He is the nephew of Tamil actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, According to Hindustan Times. He is married to actress Meghna Raj in 2018.
Following the news of his death, Sarza fans began to mourn him Last Instagram post, Featuring his brother Dhruva Sarja, a Kannada actor.
One fan commented that it was “a tragic loss for Indian cinema”. “We all miss you.”
Various movie stars have expressed regret on social media over the sudden death of Sarja.
“I was shocked to hear of the death of # ChiranjeevVisarja !!!” Actress Priyamani tweeted. “I’ll never forget his smiling face.”
“It is utter devastation to hear about the sudden death of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted.
Leave a Comment