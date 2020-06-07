Indian actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has died of a heart attack

Sarja, who starred in 20 films including the popular “Amma I Love You”, has died of a heart attack. Yeddyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka.

One fan commented that it was “a tragic loss for Indian cinema”. “We all miss you.”

Various movie stars have expressed regret on social media over the sudden death of Sarja.

“I was shocked to hear of the death of # ChiranjeevVisarja !!!” Actress Priyamani tweeted . “I’ll never forget his smiling face.”