Indonesia will re-launch its Lion Air fleet and cancel them again

(CNN) – A few weeks after the re-launch of domestic flights Indonesian Carrier Lion Air has canceled them again, citing passengers not complying with the Kovid-19 regulations.

Lion Air Group, which also owns Batik Air and Wings Air, began to slowly re-launch short-haul flights on May 10. The refurbished aircraft, however, did not last long.

The company has announced that all routes will be stopped by June 5 due to widespread problems with travelers failing to comply with Coronavirus rules regarding social distance and health disclosure.

In a press release , A Lion Air spokesman explained, “Many prospective passengers were unable to make the flight because they did not meet the required documents and conditions during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Pandemic Alert Period.”

Some international flights offered by the airline have also been canceled. In general operations, Lion Air also flies to Saudi, China Malaysia And Singapore.

The Jakarta-based airline has taken steps to ensure safety on board, such as blocking middle seats. Deep cleaning airplanes And replacing HEPA filters on aircraft suspected of being sick by any passenger.

In announcing the decision, Lion Air cites concerns about the health of its employees, particularly the risk of coronavirus infection from cabin crew passengers.

“The Lion Air Group supports the government in its efforts to combat the Kovid-19 outbreak, by actively implementing health protocols established by the Ministry of Transportation, Health and the Task Force,” the company said in a statement. On the 3rd of June.

So far, there is no word on when these flights will be scheduled. Lion Air is offering refunds to passengers who have already booked tickets, but it does not currently allow anyone to make new reservations.