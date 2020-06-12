‘It is not my decision to leave the premises’

Seattle’s police chief told his department on Thursday that protesters’ takeover of an area in the city is “not my decision” – and that city officials have been blown away by the demonstrators.

In the Video address Published on the department’s YouTube page, Chief Carmen Best said the city was “under serious public pressure.”

“You fought for days to save [the precinct]. I asked him to stand that way. Day in and day out, hitting projectiles, screaming, threatening and in some cases suffering, ”said Best.

“Then, in about two weeks, it will be an insult to you and our community, for change to come.”

“Ultimately the city has other plans for the building and is under public pressure,” he added. “I’m angry at how all this came about.”

Her comments came a day after the department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct.

The demonstrations over the death of George Floyd have become the focus of clashes between protesters and police over the past two weeks, as the death of a black Minneapolis man and his police has sparked a global movement against racial injustice.

Officers dispersed demonstrators using tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs over the weekend.

The building was closed on Monday amid rising demands from protesters.

Since then they have occupied a six-block perimeter known as “CHAZ” – short for the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” – now in a wilderness area.

The situation caught the attention of President Trump, who demanded Thursday that local officials step in to take back the streets – or he would.

The president tweeted on Thursday: “Radical left governor ay Gainsley and the mayor of Seattle are being blamed for something our nation has never seen before. Take your city back now. If you don’t, I will.”

“It’s not a game. These ugly anarchists must be stopped immediately. Move fast! “

