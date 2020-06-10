It’s 8am in New York and 5am in San Francisco. Here is the latest of the worldwide protests

President Donald Trump walked past police officers in Lafayette Park, Washington on June 1. Patrick Semansky / Ep

Two weeks after George Floyd’s death, President Donald Trump’s advisers worked hard to prepare him for the national moment.

Some shared stories about him or their friends’ racist experiences, encouraging Trump to be more sympathetic.

White House officials have sought ideas from Criminal Justice Reform advocates about policing reform and proposed that the president meet with African American leaders. This week, White House officials placed the President in a room with law enforcement officials, arguing that they could change some aspects of policing.

As Trump now looks to support some of those reforms and address issues of racism and policing in a popular speech, his message on the issue is confusing and – in the eyes of some advisers – nationwide protests that some find difficult to walk back with the stern attitude he initially pursued.

In the two weeks since the national protests began, Trump has sought to remove unrest by using excessive police and military force, and has not shown much interest in addressing questions of systemic racism in the midst of protests and renewed his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. As a form of peaceful protest.

Although he considered launching police reform proposals earlier this week, Trump and many of his top lieutenants have condemned the systemic racism.

