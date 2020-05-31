Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ undershirt in Dortmund victory

The victory over the Bundesliga bottom club kept Dortmund’s thin title hopes alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest over Floyd’s death that proved to be the main focus of discussion.

When Sancho scored his first goal since the start of the Bundesliga rematch, Dortmund were outscored 1-0 by Thorgan Hazard, whose team quickly rushed to reveal the message, which earned him a yellow card from the referee.

His teammate Achraf Hakimi also lifted his shirt after Dortmund’s fourth score.