Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ undershirt in Dortmund victory

FC Schalke 04's German goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel walks with a face mask at the club's training grounds during a training session in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on May 14, 2020.
The victory over the Bundesliga bottom club kept Dortmund’s thin title hopes alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest over Floyd’s death that proved to be the main focus of discussion.

When Sancho scored his first goal since the start of the Bundesliga rematch, Dortmund were outscored 1-0 by Thorgan Hazard, whose team quickly rushed to reveal the message, which earned him a yellow card from the referee.

His teammate Achraf Hakimi also lifted his shirt after Dortmund’s fourth score.

They joined other Bundesliga stars to protest the death of Floyd, 46 A police officer in Minneapolis died at the time of his arrest, He kneeled on his neck and pinned him on the floor for several minutes.

The previous Sunday, Borussia M‌nchengladbach scored 4-1 against Union Berlin, while French striker Marcus Thuram scored twice and took a knee in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Schalke’s US midfielder Weston McKenney on Saturday had the words “Justice for George” when he lost to Verder Bremen.

The 20-year-old Sancho is one of the hottest properties in world football, scoring 17 goals and 16 assists this season with his first senior hat-trick.

Dortmund went 0-0 at half-time, but Hazard’s goal was eliminated before Sancho scored on the score sheet against Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer.

The win puts Dortmund ahead of leader Bayern Munich’s seven-point, Saturday’s 5-0 win over Fortuna DసsseldorfWith five games to go, but then timely victory Bayern lost to ‘Der Classicar’ in midweek.

Borussia M‌nchengladbach finished third with a 4-1 victory and placed in the Champions League.

