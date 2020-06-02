James Dolan writes a second email to the Knicks after the reported setback

Knicks owner James Dolan sent a second email to staff Tuesday to “clarify” his attitude on why the club had not released a statement to police regarding George Floyd’s death.

Dolan refused to issue an official statement on Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, with one of the two NBA teams, the Knicks, trying to calm the unrest in the organization, leading to protests, riots and looting.

In his second email, Dolan protested against racism.

“So let me be clear. We strongly condemn and reject racism against anyone, ”Dolan wrote.

Dolan added, “Racism is born of ignorance.

First, SNY reported the first email after the Nix employees’ confusion and prompted some staff virtual meeting on Tuesday morning. The Nix Instagram account posted a post in support of Blackout on Tuesday.

Here is the text of the second email confirmed by Nix:

Yesterday, I tried wholeheartedly to present my perspective on a very difficult problem, and there were no easy answers. I know how important this thing is to many people, and I don’t want to be confused about where we are as a person, or what we stand for as a company. So let me be clear: we strongly condemn and reject racism against anyone, period. It is against every value we hold dear. My point yesterday was about the actions and the importance of living your values. At Madison Square Garden, we worked hard to create an atmosphere of inclusion and mutual respect, and the values ​​they strive to live by every day. Racism is born of ignorance and you need to understand that the person who works next to you is equal to you, regardless of color, or any of the other characteristics that differentiate us. And any injustice to one person is unfair to all. At MSG we fight racism. We begin with ourselves and through our actions, we define who we are. That way we can be an example of the wider world. That was the point of my message yesterday. I am proud of the environment you have created here. I know this is a difficult time, and we always need to communicate with each other on tough issues. I will continue to do all I can to make our community better. I know you do too.

In the first email, Dolan explained that he believed the Knicks were not good enough to publicly comment on police brutality. The Post reported that some employees were disappointed in the email, and that the players were “angry” and were active on social media to express their fear of the police incident.