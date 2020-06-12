World

Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai says the US image is broken

“America’s image is broken,” says Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing He told CNN Business In an exclusive interview. “I really hope this will have a positive impact in the long run, just like the civil rights movement.”
Yanai, 71, is Japan’s biggest billionaire and one of the wealthiest people in the world. As the largest shareholder of Fast Retailing, the largest apparel retailer in Asia, his estimated net worth .3 31.3 billion, According to Bloomberg.

In recent weeks, the company’s operations in the US cities of New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles have been badly hit by nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death, Yanai said.

“It shows how devastating the US spirit is. The political situation is unacceptable. It’s not working,” he said. “There must be a strong desire to take positive civil action when there are social problems. It is wrong to ignore them as some people are now.”

Like many other companies, fast retailing is also using the ongoing crisis Coronavirus pandemic, “The catalyst for change,” the CEO said.

“What’s needed? What’s not needed? Why are we in business? We are asking ourselves these basic questions,” he added. “As an organization, we are asking ourselves why we are there.”

