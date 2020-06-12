Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai says the US image is broken

In recent weeks, the company’s operations in the US cities of New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles have been badly hit by nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death, Yanai said.
“It shows how devastating the US spirit is. The political situation is unacceptable. It’s not working,” he said. “There must be a strong desire to take positive civil action when there are social problems. It is wrong to ignore them as some people are now.”
“What’s needed? What’s not needed? Why are we in business? We are asking ourselves these basic questions,” he added. “As an organization, we are asking ourselves why we are there.”
Leave a Comment