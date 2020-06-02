Jay-Z takes full page ads in newspapers around the country dedicated to George Floyd

The statement is titled “Dedicated to George Floyd. #JusticeFor GeorgeFloyd” In 1965.

“So we’re going to stand between horses. We’re going to stand here between belly-clubs. We’re going to stand here among police dogs, if they are,” the statement quotes King. “We’re going to stand in the middle of the tear gas! We’re going to stand up for anything they can muster, to let the world know we’re determined to be free!”

Along with Jay-Z, the letter was signed by the parents of Botham Jean, Dj Henry and Antwan Rose II, all young black men were tragically killed by police, as well as Van Jones, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, lawyer Floyd’s family and The Innocence Project and many other organizations. Many activists.

The New York Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Austin American Statement, The Orlando Sentinel and The Atlanta Journal Constitution, among many other newspapers.