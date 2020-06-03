Jimmy Fallon reflects on his blackface mistake in the ‘Tonight Show’ monologue

“This week I had to really look at myself in the mirror, because there was a story about Chris Rock on ‘SNL’ in Blackface. I was scared. It’s not about people trying to ‘cancel’ me or cancel this show, it’s very scary. The thing that haunts me most is how can I say I love this guy? ”Fallon said. “I respect this person more than I respect most people. I’m not a racist. I don’t feel this way.”
Fallon previously solved the controversy with a statement on social media, calling the sketch a terrible decision. He advised him to remain silent on the controversy and instead wanted to learn from his mistake
“I realize I can’t say I’m scared and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed,” Fallon said. “I realize that silence is the biggest crime committed by whites and others like me. We remain silent. We have to say something. We have to say something.
“One of the worst things about these moments of witnessing is that people want to fix it quickly and get back to their corners,” Johnson said. “The way we take the moment is to open up the conversation, appreciate the uniqueness we all bring to the table and celebrate that uniqueness and not allow demogogs to create something different from different people.”
