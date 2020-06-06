Joe Biden won enough delegates to secure a Democratic nomination

Biden has been the Democratic nominee since April, when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of primary. His election victory in Guam on Saturday He was allowed to bypass the 1,991 delegates needed to secure a nomination in the first ballot of the party’s summit in August. Biden currently has 1,992 delegates, according to CNN’s count.

“Three months ago, I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people, this is our campaign for everybody who’s been knocked down, counted, and left behind. Those words will resonate more than ever today, when so many Americans suffer and suffer so much loss,” Biden said in a statement. “Many people have been knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are dealing with. Many have long been held by society to be counted on and lagged behind.

“The Democratic Party is honored to compete with some of the most talented candidates in the field so far – and I am proud that we are going to be a united party in this general election. I am going to spend every fight between now and November 3 to win the votes of Americans across this great country, so that together We can win the battle for and rebuild our economy, make sure everyone comes together. “