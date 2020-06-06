Top News

Joe Biden won enough delegates to secure a Democratic nomination

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Patrick R Lanz
0 Views

Biden has been the Democratic nominee since April, when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of primary. His election victory in Guam on Saturday He was allowed to bypass the 1,991 delegates needed to secure a nomination in the first ballot of the party’s summit in August. Biden currently has 1,992 delegates, according to CNN’s count.

“Three months ago, I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people, this is our campaign for everybody who’s been knocked down, counted, and left behind. Those words will resonate more than ever today, when so many Americans suffer and suffer so much loss,” Biden said in a statement. “Many people have been knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are dealing with. Many have long been held by society to be counted on and lagged behind.

“The Democratic Party is honored to compete with some of the most talented candidates in the field so far – and I am proud that we are going to be a united party in this general election. I am going to spend every fight between now and November 3 to win the votes of Americans across this great country, so that together We can win the battle for and rebuild our economy, make sure everyone comes together. “

The moment comes after the Coronavirus pandemic postponed most of the primaries to be held in April and May and stopped promoting it in person.

Seven states – Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota – as well as Washington, DC, held presidential elections last Tuesday, from which Biden took a large number of delegates. He is expected to earn more this coming Tuesday when Georgia and West Virginia host the preliminary matches.

The CNN poll of polls on the general election comparison between President Donald Trump and Biden shows that 51% of registered voters nationwide return Biden, while 41% support Trump. This marks a shift in favor of Biden since April, with the CNN poll of polls supporting Biden on an average of 48% and Trump on an average of 43%.
See Trump and Biden head-to-head polling
Biden received the nomination after more than a week of chaos in the United States after protests against racism and police brutality swept the country after the death of a black man in police custody in Minnesota. Biden, addressing protests nationwide, condemned Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia, on his first trip outside of Delaware in months.

“‘I can’t take it .I can not take it.’ The last words of George Floyd, but they did not die with him. They are still heard and they are echoing throughout this country, “Biden said.

“They often speak to the color of your skin, the country that endangers your life. More than 100,000 people speak to a country that has been infected, and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment – a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses are concentrated in black and minority communities.” Said Biden. “And they have millions of people every day – not at the risk of losing their lives – but when they are living their lives – saying to themselves, ‘I can’t take it.’

You may also like

About the author

Patrick R Lanz

Patrick R Lanz

General troublemaker. Bacon fan. Student. Tv buff. Internet junkie.

View all posts

Leave a Comment