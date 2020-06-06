Joe Biden won enough delegates to secure a Democratic nomination

“Three months ago, I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people, this is our campaign for everybody who’s been knocked down, counted, and left behind. Those words will resonate more than ever today, when so many Americans suffer and suffer so much loss,” Biden said in a statement. “Many people have been knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are dealing with. Many have long been held by society to be counted on and lagged behind.
“The Democratic Party is honored to compete with some of the most talented candidates in the field so far – and I am proud that we are going to be a united party in this general election. I am going to spend every fight between now and November 3 to win the votes of Americans across this great country, so that together We can win the battle for and rebuild our economy, make sure everyone comes together. “
The moment comes after the Coronavirus pandemic postponed most of the primaries to be held in April and May and stopped promoting it in person.
Seven states – Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota – as well as Washington, DC, held presidential elections last Tuesday, from which Biden took a large number of delegates. He is expected to earn more this coming Tuesday when Georgia and West Virginia host the preliminary matches.
“‘I can’t take it .I can not take it.’ The last words of George Floyd, but they did not die with him. They are still heard and they are echoing throughout this country, “Biden said.
“They often speak to the color of your skin, the country that endangers your life. More than 100,000 people speak to a country that has been infected, and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment – a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses are concentrated in black and minority communities.” Said Biden. “And they have millions of people every day – not at the risk of losing their lives – but when they are living their lives – saying to themselves, ‘I can’t take it.’
