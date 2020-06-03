John Boyega told London Black Lives Matter protesters: ‘Now is the time’

The star made a passionate speech as a megaphone, with tens of thousands passing through Hyde Park in solidarity with protesters in the US.

At the rally, Boyega said, “Black lives are always important.” We are always important. We always meant something. We have always been successful regardless. Now is the time. I won’t wait. I won’t wait. “

“Every black person remembers and realizes for the first time that you are black,” Boyega added, adding that he occasionally stops fighting tears during speech. “You remember. Every black person here remembers when another person reminds you that you’re black.”

Following the leadership of activists, the people brave the bad weather for the central London protest Demonstrated in the US for over a week In response to Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.