John Boyega told London Black Lives Matter protesters: ‘Now is the time’

The star made a passionate speech as a megaphone, with tens of thousands passing through Hyde Park in solidarity with protesters in the US.
At the rally, Boyega said, “Black lives are always important.” We are always important. We always meant something. We have always been successful regardless. Now is the time. I won’t wait. I won’t wait. “
“Every black person remembers and realizes for the first time that you are black,” Boyega added, adding that he occasionally stops fighting tears during speech. “You remember. Every black person here remembers when another person reminds you that you’re black.”
The British-Nigerian actor lists the names of many black men killed by police in the United States, and the 2011 shooting by Stephen Lawrence and Mark Duggan, a black British teenager who was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993, leading to protests and riots across the UK.
“It’s very important,” Boyega said. “You have to understand how painful it is.”
“It’s important that we control this movement, and we do it as peacefully as possible,” he said. “They want to confuse us.”
And he specifically addressed black men and urged them to “take care of our black women.”
Leave a Comment