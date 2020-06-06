John Elway Fight Against Racism

John Elway said he was no longer present and “was joining the players, coaches and our organization to speak out against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community.”

The comments from the Denver Broncos general manager came in a lengthy Twitter post over the weekend, in which his head coach Vic Fangio was widely condemned for suggesting he had not seen racism or discrimination in the NFL on Tuesday.

A day later, Fangio apologized, saying he was referring to the league as a meritocracy in the field and in the locker room, and acknowledging the shortage of minority head coaches, general managers, team presidents and owners in the country’s most popular sport.

On Friday night, Elway tweeted that he had spent much of the week listening to his players and coaches and that he had been misinformed by his views for decades.

“Since I grew up in the locker room, I have always thought that I knew everything there was to know about companions from diverse backgrounds and walks of life,” Elway wrote. “What I realized is that I can’t do more wrong.

“Listening to the players and reading their social media, the strength they showed and the experiences they shared was powerful. It impacted me. I realized I had to go a long way, but I kept listening,” Elway added. “It’s the only way to grow. Our team, I truly believe that much good will come from the difficult conversations that are taking place around the league and around the country. ”

Elway said he fully supports his players using his platforms to call for change, and suggested that sports can be more of a distraction in difficult times: “We can all be part of the solution,” he said.

“I also understand that my voice should be a part of this conversation,” said Elway, who led Denver to two Super Bowl titles during his Hall of Fame game and another from the front office during his decade as an executive.

“I won’t be next,” Elway declared. “Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurt. I join players, coaches and our organization in speaking out against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community. “

A number of Broncos players and coaches will gather Saturday for a march and lecture at the State Capitol in downtown Denver, the site of daily performances from the death of George Floyd. Four officers were fired and charged with his murder.

Broncos safety Karim Jackson spearheaded the effort, saying players should do more than tweet and talk about systemic racism, social injustice and police brutality.

It is not known if he will join the players at Elway State Capital.