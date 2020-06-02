John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West originated

In 2016, during the West campaign, a Hillary Clinton supporter tweeted a screenshot of the text she received from Legend.
“Hey, I believe you’re rethinking your alliance with JL Trump,” Legend wrote at the time. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. It feels like a betrayal. It’s not part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation. “
West replied: “I love you John and I appreciate your ideas. It’s a tactic based on the fear you use to grow my fans or my legacy to change my free will.”
After social media disagreements, the two have been polite.
The legend, who guest-starred with rapper Chrissy Teigen during the rapper’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014, insisted that politics was “never a part” of their conversations.
“Our interaction is always about creativity and music,” he said. “He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. Right now he’s focused, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”
