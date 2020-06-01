Jon Jones: UFC fighter picks up spray cans from protesters

For the sixth consecutive night demonstrators filled the streets of the country to protest the brutality of police and the death of an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Peaceful protests turned violent at times, and Jones called for justice for Floyd in a dramatic intervention in Sunday’s post, taking spray cans from two demonstrators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, adopted by a UFC fighter.

“Isn’t this also about George Floyd?!? Why are you **** young people destroying our cities! ??” Jones wrote on his officer Instagram Account along with video.

“I was also frustrated when a young black man trusted me, but this was not the way. We started to make the bad situation worse.