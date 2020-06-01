Jon Jones: UFC fighter picks up spray cans from protesters

For the sixth consecutive night demonstrators filled the streets of the country to protest the brutality of police and the death of an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Peaceful protests turned violent at times, and Jones called for justice for Floyd in a dramatic intervention in Sunday’s post, taking spray cans from two demonstrators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, adopted by a UFC fighter.
“I was also frustrated when a young black man trusted me, but this was not the way. We started to make the bad situation worse.
“If you really love your city (505), protect your defense. All you need to do is talk to your old heads. Call your young family and come home tonight.”
CNN reached out to UFC to get a statement from Jones, but haven’t heard back yet.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but protesters say the charge is not stringent enough, and other officers involved are demanding charges.
Hundreds of people were arrested across the country last night as protesters clashed with law enforcement.
