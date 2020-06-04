Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join George Floyd protest

Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKenney and Marcus Thuram Everyone protested in the Bundesliga matches Over the weekend and Kimmich said all players had a “responsibility” to stand up to the racist curse not only in football but also in society.

“I think it’s not just one player [protesting] And to say anything as a team is also an option, “Kimmich said.” We are a world, a club, a football team and no matter whether you are in black or white.

“As footballers like Sancho we have a lot of power to reach out to other people, be a role model and say anything because we say, it’s a big opportunity to make a statement because the outside is listening.

“As a footballer, you have a lot of power in this world, so I think we can feel this and say that Sancho did.”