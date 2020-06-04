Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join George Floyd protest

“I think it’s not just one player [protesting] And to say anything as a team is also an option, “Kimmich said.” We are a world, a club, a football team and no matter whether you are in black or white.
“As footballers like Sancho we have a lot of power to reach out to other people, be a role model and say anything because we say, it’s a big opportunity to make a statement because the outside is listening.
“As a footballer, you have a lot of power in this world, so I think we can feel this and say that Sancho did.”
After launching an investigation into the four-player protests, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Wednesday that they were “campaigning for too many values because they were deliberately committing anti-racist actions of the players. This is what DFB is trying to justify.”
It also confirmed that such protests would not be punished in the coming weeks.
“We actually discussed it [making protests as a team] And we can do something, “Kimmich added.” We have to do something because we can’t give something like this [racism] A place.
“As players on Instagram or social media, we can use our power to take our throats and reach out to other people that will not happen in the future. And I think everyone should come together and fight this racism, in football and in society.”
