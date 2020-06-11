Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow give their social media black voices for #ShareTheMicNow

This is part of the mission statement behind the social media campaign #ShareTheMicNow.

On Wednesday, several prominent white women, including Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Courtney Kardashian, are turning their social media accounts to black activists, celebrities and content creators.

The Instagram campaign was created by Endeavor Chief Marketing Officer Bojoma St. John, Author / Podcast Host Luvie Ajay Jones, Author / Rising Founder Glennon Doyle and Alice + Olivia Founder Stacey Bendett.

According to a press release, the campaign seeks to “magnify the important work they are doing to catalyze black women and the change that comes only when they really hear each other’s voices.”