Kameko won 2,000 guineas, disappointing Pinatubo

Champion jockey Osin Murphy sent Frankie Dettori to second on Wichita in the final Half Furlong of the famous Rowley Mile, shot 10-1 by Andrew Balding.
Charlie Appleby’s Pinatubo, unbeaten in six races at the age of two and with a higher official rating than the legendary Frankel, had every opportunity under jockey William Buick, but he couldn’t find the extra gear when it mattered.
Murphy won his first classic, put Wichita on an impressive twist, and set up his horse owned by Qatar Sheikh Fahad al-Thani as a favorite for the Epsom Derby next month.
Balding, who has had every confidence since Kameko’s impressive performance in his last race at the age of two, is now taking the biggest prize in English flat racing.
“To me, this is an obvious choice, a dubious one, but there is only one way to learn,” he told ITV Racing.
Wichita’s prolific head coach Aidan O’Brien was looking to give Guido the 11th 2,000 guinea victory, but Murphy had plenty on hand as Kameko hung right in the end.
“It means a perfect world to me. It’s a dream thing,” Murphy said.
“It was a solemn performance. He blew a candle afterwards – he must have had tremendous ability.”
With his great horse Frankel winning the 2011 2,000 Guineas and unbeaten in 14 starts, Appleby remains left to digest a shock defeat, with the winner beating the full length.
“I was disappointed with the horse being the first to beat his career, but at least he didn’t fall behind the telly,” he said
Appleby has confirmed that Pinatubo is likely to target St James’s Palace stocks at the famous Royal Ascot conference later this month.
Horse racing returned to Britain earlier this week following a coronavirus lockdown.
Similar to other sports, this activity is done without spectators and with strict hygiene rules.
This marks a late start to the classic season, with the Epsom Derby being pushed back a month, but retaining its traditional position on the Royal Ascot calendar.
