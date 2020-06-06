Kameko won 2,000 guineas, disappointing Pinatubo

Champion jockey Osin Murphy sent Frankie Dettori to second on Wichita in the final Half Furlong of the famous Rowley Mile, shot 10-1 by Andrew Balding.

Charlie Appleby’s Pinatubo, unbeaten in six races at the age of two and with a higher official rating than the legendary Frankel, had every opportunity under jockey William Buick, but he couldn’t find the extra gear when it mattered.

Murphy won his first classic, put Wichita on an impressive twist, and set up his horse owned by Qatar Sheikh Fahad al-Thani as a favorite for the Epsom Derby next month.

Balding, who has had every confidence since Kameko’s impressive performance in his last race at the age of two, is now taking the biggest prize in English flat racing.