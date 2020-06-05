Kanye West donates $ 2 million and pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

The donation includes legal fees for the Arbury and Taylor families, as well as black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.
The West spokeswoman said a 529 education plan was set up to fully cover college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd.
There have been demonstrations around the world against the deaths of Floyd, Arbury and Taylor. Many voices in entertainment are calling for an end to acts from systematic racism, police brutality and political leadership.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the neck for nearly 9 minutes, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder.
Taylor was an EMT, firing at least eight times in March when three officers forced her into her Kentucky apartment. The FBI has launched an investigation into her death.
Leave a Comment