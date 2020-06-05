Kanye West donates $ 2 million and pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

The donation includes legal fees for the Arbury and Taylor families, as well as black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.

The West spokeswoman said a 529 education plan was set up to fully cover college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd.

There have been demonstrations around the world against the deaths of Floyd, Arbury and Taylor. Many voices in entertainment are calling for an end to acts from systematic racism, police brutality and political leadership.

Three of Minneapolis police officers have been arrested The death of Floyd Attend their first court appearance Thursday afternoon, as the Floyd family will be the first of many planned memorial services.