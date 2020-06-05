Kate Blanchett shaved her head with a chainsaw during the lockdown

But the Oscar-winning star only experienced “a little nick in the head,” and she said it was okay after the strange incident.
Speaking to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Blanchett said: “I had a slight chainsaw accident yesterday. It sounds very exciting, but it is not. On the head, rather than a little nick, I’m fine.”
“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard replied. “You have a very famous head. I don’t think people want to see nicks taken from it.”
The actress, who lives in East Sussex, England, did not elaborate on how the accident happened.
The actress won Academy Awards in films such as “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine.”
Leave a Comment