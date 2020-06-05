entertainment

Kate Blanchett shaved her head with a chainsaw during the lockdown

But the Oscar-winning star only experienced “a little nick in the head,” and she said it was okay after the strange incident.

Speaking to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Blanchett said: “I had a slight chainsaw accident yesterday. It sounds very exciting, but it is not. On the head, rather than a little nick, I’m fine.”

“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard replied. “You have a very famous head. I don’t think people want to see nicks taken from it.”

& # 39; With high enthusiasm & # 39; Brian May was hospitalized after a spinal cord injury. A landscaping event

The actress, who lives in East Sussex, England, did not elaborate on how the accident happened.

“I like to get better at gardening,” she said back in 2017 An interview After moving to a rural home with Website Culture Calling. “My mother is a wonderful gardener. She has a wonderful green toe. I want to grow my own.”
In her time Display In “A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard” featuring interviews with prominent female celebrities, Blanchett said she was educating her five-year-old daughter from home during the UK’s Coronavirus Lockdown.

The actress won Academy Awards in films such as “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine.”

She is not the first celebrity to suffer a serious lockdown injury: Queen guitarist Brian May says he was hospitalized last month Injuring his buttocks In the event of the “most enthusiastic” landscaping.

