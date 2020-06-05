Kate Blanchett shaved her head with a chainsaw during the lockdown

But the Oscar-winning star only experienced “a little nick in the head,” and she said it was okay after the strange incident.

Speaking to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Blanchett said: “I had a slight chainsaw accident yesterday. It sounds very exciting, but it is not. On the head, rather than a little nick, I’m fine.”

“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard replied. “You have a very famous head. I don’t think people want to see nicks taken from it.”

The actress, who lives in East Sussex, England, did not elaborate on how the accident happened.