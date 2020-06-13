Katrin Davidsdottir ties up with CrossFit from founders’ tweets on George Flid

“I have been really ashamed and disappointed with the company that I have dedicated, hardworking and proudly represent for these past days,” the Icelandic athlete said after winning the title, “the best woman on the planet.” The 2015 and 2016 titles were posted on Instagram on Friday.

Glassman was due to leave Tuesday After a series of controversial tweets mentioning Floyd’s death. Glassman, who is already under pressure for CrossFit’s failure on the matter, criticized the statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on social media last Saturday.

In a subsequent tweet, Glassman said that the coronavirus model of the health research institute was “failing” and was criticized for modeling it as a “solution to racism.”

The reaction came as Reebok and other partners cut ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a “split” in the CrossFit community, but the pressure continued to rise.