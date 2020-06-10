The actor is returning to Neoga In “The Matrix 4,” It follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”.

“Lana Wachowski has a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves, who decided to continue with the franchise. Empire Reports

“It’s the only reason to do it. It’s great to work with her again,” Reeves said. “It’s really special, and there are some meaningful things to tell the story, and we can take some nourishment.”

Lana and Lily Wachowski created the original 1999 film, which is now considered iconic in the sci-fi genre.