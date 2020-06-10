entertainment

Keanu Reeves on why he is coming back for ‘The Matrix 4’

by Henry L. Joiner
The actor is returning to Neoga In “The Matrix 4,” It follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”.
“Lana Wachowski has a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves, who decided to continue with the franchise. Empire Reports.

“It’s the only reason to do it. It’s great to work with her again,” Reeves said. “It’s really special, and there are some meaningful things to tell the story, and we can take some nourishment.”

Lana and Lily Wachowski created the original 1999 film, which is now considered iconic in the sci-fi genre.

Reeves and fellow star Carrie-Anne Moss spoke about Empire’s sequel to the Heroes Issue, which will go on sale on June 11.

Moss, who played Trinity in the franchise, surprised viewers by saying another sequel was underway.

“I never thought it would happen,” she said. “It’s never on my radar.”

The star said he could not resist the possibility.

“With the incredible depth and the integrity and artistry that you could have brought to me, the way it was brought to me, I said, ‘This is a gift,'” Moss said. “It’s very exciting.”

The film is slated for release in May.

