Keke Palmer tells ‘National Guard with March’ during protests in Hollywood

She continued: “March with us, march with us. Get your people. March with us. Let the revolution be broadcast. March beside us and show us that you are here for us. Let’s do it now. We’ll start the parade and you will make history with us.” “
A guard member came before a group of people at a crossroads, but said they needed to be on their guard.
“March with us, it sends a huge message,” Palmer said, “you’re the savior. If you want to patrol us, walk with us.”
Another protester asks the guards to take a knee, and they do.
“At 26, I see a physical upheaval, a rebellion that I’m not sure I’ll ever see. For people who don’t look close enough, all they see is exploitation, or people who don’t really care about movement, or anarchy without movement. But what I see is how the oppressor reacts to us. A society that responds to oppression about, ”Palmer said.
“Racism is what the country is built on: slavery, systematic oppression, then voter oppression, female oppression, poor educational policy so you don’t knowingly and economic oppression,” she continued. “Human beings can only take so much. American children need government reform that demands future laws and new laws for our children. We deserve a new system because the old one was created to oppress us.”
