Keke Palmer tells ‘National Guard with March’ during protests in Hollywood

The actress spoke passionately to several members of the National Guard who were at the scene and asked them Marching aside The protesters and telling them that it was a “change” in the fight against racial injustice after the murder of George Floyd.

“We have people here who need your help,” Palmer said in one Video NBC News correspondent Gaddy Schwartz tweeted. “This is what happens when we stand together with the community to stop government repression. Period. We need you, so march with us.”

She continued: “March with us, march with us. Get your people. March with us. Let the revolution be broadcast. March beside us and show us that you are here for us. Let’s do it now. We’ll start the parade and you will make history with us.” “

A guard member came before a group of people at a crossroads, but said they needed to be on their guard.