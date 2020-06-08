Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR race, Bubba Wallace wears black Lives Matter shirt

Hampton, Ga. – After another dominant performance in one of his favorite songs, Kevin Harvick delved into the past and looked forward to the future.

He wasn’t completely focused on what he could do behind the wheel.

Harvick on Sunday won the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., leading the last 55 laps in a day that began with a series that acknowledged social unrest in the country.

Before taking the green flag, 40 cars stopped in front of empty grandstands to hear a message from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and 30 seconds of silence in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Police custody.

Harvick joined other drivers in creating a video that promises to bring much needed change in a fragmented country.

“Something has to change. When you look at what happened in Minneapolis, it’s all a shame, ”he said. “It’s incredible to sit and watch these things happen. This is really confusing. It makes you confused and mad. Now we know what to do and where to start. “

Harvick won the second time after NASCAR’s return from a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his mental victory at Darlington again in the first race.

Harvick ran 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trio, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

This one is more. Harvick pushed for 151 laps – more than double the others – and earned his third victory in Atlanta, where he won the first Cup in 2001 and another two years ago.

“To me, this place is very special,” said Harvick, who defeated Bush more than 3 1/2 seconds, with Truex nearly 5 seconds behind. “It brings back so many memories.”

On the reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers outside his car, paying homage to the late Dale Earnhardt. Harvick is the driver who replaced Earnhardt after the seven-time champion died in a 2001 crash in Daytona.

Three weeks later, Harvick took the flag that had been inspected in Atlanta.

“To celebrate Dale Earnhart’s life and everything he has meant to our sport is very special to me,” said Harvick.

He now has 51 wins – tied for 12th on the career list with Ned Jarrett and Jr. Johnson.

“You are shaking your head, why man, I can’t believe this is happening,” said Harvick. “It’s insane when you think about it. I was very lucky to drive cars to make a living. “

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmy Johnson, in his last Atlanta appearance, was credited with giving his fellow drivers the “Start Your Engines” command. Johnson was named the Speedway Grandstand in honor of Johnson retiring as a full-time competitor at the end of the year.

Johnson, a five-time champion on the 1.54-mile trio, had another strong run in Atlanta. But his seventh-place performance was unsuccessful, extending over three years.

NASCAR returned to Atlanta to create the race, which was initially scheduled for March 15, when the U.S. battled a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 110,000 people. It was the first race to be postponed because the sports were largely closed.

This time, the NASCAR debates on the injustices suffered by African Americans – a marvelous act for a sport that once embraced Confederate symbols and still struggles to overcome its perception of it as a traditional bastion reserved for whites.

Bubba Wallace, the only African American in the Cup Series, wore a black T-shirt with the words “I Can Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” standing on the pit road before the race.

Wallace finished 21st and was seen fainting after getting out of his car on a blistering day when temperatures rose in the mid-80s. He said he was okay and did some part of the television interview, but then couldn’t speak.

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the Infield Care Center, where he sat on a stretcher. Although he did not provide further details on what caused his problem, he was treated and released shortly after.

Maybe it’s hot.

It may be the emotion of being the sport’s most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Phelps talked the drivers through their radio sets before taking the green flag.

“Our country is in distress and people are justly angry and want to be heard,” Phelps said. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken us a long time to listen to their demands for change. We must do our sport better. Our country must do better.”

All 40 crew members stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes. One of Wallace’s staff grabbed a T-shirt, which the driver removed before boarding his car.

Floyd’s death has led to mass protests in all 50 states and around the world, demanding an end to law-enforcement atrocities on people of color.

Harvick said he was ready to join the cause.

“There are things we can do to help our communities, to help the conversation,” he said. “We need to change.”