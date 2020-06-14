Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stirred nerves in South Korea – by threatening military action and accusing activists of sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Kim Yo Jong described South Korea as an “enemy” on Saturday and warned the country that the “useless” Inter-Korea liaison office at the border would collapse.

She said the North Korean military is deciding how to retaliate against the campaigners’ campaign leaflets targeting North Koreans.

“By using my power as the supreme leader, our party and the state have been empowered to do so, I have made a reference to the arms of the department responsible for dealing with the enemy in decisive action,” the North official Korean Central News Agency said in a statement.

“If I leave a hint of our next plan, (South Korea) officials are anxious. The right to take further action against the enemy is vested in our army’s general staff,” she said.

“Our military also decides something to mitigate the outrage of our people and will surely carry it out, I believe.”

Kim, the first Vice Department Director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party, has been gaining considerable momentum over the years, and rumored to be Kim Jong Un’s successor in April, the ulation rages on the health of the ruler.

North Korean officials have been depressed in recent months as North Korean officials expressed frustration over the halt of nuclear talks with the Trump administration – negotiations backed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

With post wires