Kovid-19: Wastewater is crucial to stop new coronavirus outbreaks

The ultimate goal is to install these coronavirus early warning systems in almost all wastewater plants to track the spread of Kovid-19.

“This is the first test route,” said microbiologist Hawk Harms, one of the study’s leaders. “You start with our measurement, and then you know where to go for reasons. Usually it’s a hospital, or I don’t know, a factory that spreads to you. And then one has to test people.”

The concept seems very simple: wastewater contains residues of the virus from human feces. If those concentrations suddenly jump, the wastewater plants will alert authorities to detect it and take action and begin to target the area in question.

Wastewater plants in the East German city of Leipzig – which can serve a population of 100,00 and 600,000 – were among the study participants.

“If we have an idea of ​​the density of coronavirus in sewage, we can count the number of people infected in Leipzig, and it is very interesting in coronavirus strategies,” says Dr. Ulrich Meyer, technical director. Water Works of Leipzig.

But in reality, it is not so straightforward. At Leipzig’s main sewage plant, samples are taken every 24 minutes for sewage flows within 24 hours.

Scientists at Helmholtz found that finding a large amount of genetic material (or RNA) from the virus in a large waste river was a great task.

“We have high, high waste water and finding traces of the virus in waste water is a challenge,” said Renee Kallis, a virologist working on the project. “So we have liters and we need to scale the microliters to get the right amount of RNA extraction, and that’s a challenge.”

However, scientists said they could detect the Covid trace surge in a day and send that information to local authorities.

Another challenge, scientists say, is that there are currently a small number of new infections in Germany that make it more difficult to detect the virus and that an infected person can skew test results.

“You may have heard of these super spiders, and there are also super excretions, for example people who are more viruses than others, and this gives you a false idea of ​​the number of infected people,” says Harms.

Germany is an example of a country that successfully escaped the worst of the virus. As of Friday, more than 182,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with an estimated 8,400 deaths, compared to other European countries.

The detection of the virus in excretion is not new and German researchers are not the only ones working to use wastewater as an alarm system. In February, scientists at the Dutch KWR Water Research Institute discovered the virus in six wastewater plants in the country, serving the main international airport in Shiphol. KWR says it has developed a method to monitor the presence of virus in sewage and that there are clear benefits to testing wastewater.

“Individual testing is required for individual testing, but testing in sewage provides an early indication of contamination for the entire population,” the KWR said on its website.

Tuesday day, It has been announced The KWR data is integrated into the Dutch government Kovid-19 monitoring dashboard.

German researchers believe that testing of sewerage can be a factor on the web of spread detection measures.

Although they believe the system will be up and running by the end of 2020, to help contain the second wave of coronaviruses, they agree there are still problems to work with.

“I think we can offer something before the next wave,” Harms said, referring to a work recognition system that states and sewer systems can use. “So if the next wave is coming in the fall or early winter, we should have something.”