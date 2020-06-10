Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the Russian coronavirus response

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Peskov said that the virus did not cause domestic political turmoil for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that the Russian health care system was still under heavy pressure.
The pandemic usually gave the sky the highest rating for Putin. The Independent pollster Levada-Center said the Russian president’s ratings fell below 60% in April and May, a figure not seen since he took office more than two decades ago – Peskov dismissed.
“We are concerned about this pandemic and we are concerned about the impact of this pandemic on the country’s economy,” Peskov said Tuesday. “But President Putin has said many times that he does not care about his personal ratings. If you are a true statesman in politics, you should not think about your ratings – because if you think about your ratings, you cannot make responsible decisions.”
Back in March, Putin said the spread of the virus through Russia was “under control.” But within a few weeks, Russia had the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world – and had to postpone a referendum.
Asked what went wrong in Russia’s efforts to contain the virus, Peskov replied, “Nothing wrong with coronavirus. First, we have many high-density cities. And those cities in the world are mostly infected.
He pointed out that the vast majority of cases in the country reflect high levels of testing. “Our country uses as many tests as possible for coronavirus and you find out how much you have tested,” he said.
Peskov credited the low death toll for “effective” health care. “Have you ever thought about the possibility that the Russian health care system would be more effective?” The public health system “gives more people the chance to stay alive,” he said.
According to official figures, over one hundred medical personnel have died so far. Health care workers have compiled an unofficial number of co-workers who died fighting the pandemic: more than 300 people. Official reports in the state media also admit that thousands of medical workers are now infected.
Peskov expressed hope that the 2020 US presidential election could provide an opening for improved US-Russia relations, and that the coronavirus could trigger a global debate about managing health crises in the future. “We should all sit down and think about these pestilence lessons for every country … [and] For the whole world, ”he said.
He spoke to CNN on the day that Moscow officially lifted its coronavirus lockdown, allowing Muscovites to walk out of their homes uncontrollably and around the city without electronic passes. While thousands of new cases are being filed every day, this step toward normalcy finally allows the Kremlin plans to go ahead: the government has rescheduled a referendum on constitutional changes on July 1.
