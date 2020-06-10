Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the Russian coronavirus response

Russian doctors described the shortage of equipment, which was condemned by hospital administrators and local governments. Observers questioned whether it was Russia Under-reporting mortality statistics From deadly disease. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – is back at work After being hospitalized with Kovid-19 In May – the pandemic defends its country.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Peskov said that the virus did not cause domestic political turmoil for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that the Russian health care system was still under heavy pressure.

The pandemic usually gave the sky the highest rating for Putin. The Independent pollster Levada-Center said the Russian president’s ratings fell below 60% in April and May, a figure not seen since he took office more than two decades ago – Peskov dismissed.

“We are concerned about this pandemic and we are concerned about the impact of this pandemic on the country’s economy,” Peskov said Tuesday. “But President Putin has said many times that he does not care about his personal ratings. If you are a true statesman in politics, you should not think about your ratings – because if you think about your ratings, you cannot make responsible decisions.”