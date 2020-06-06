L.A. The galaxy made objectionable Instagram posts with his wife

Te Katai posted twice on his Instagram, the first post calling for the killing of protesters, and the second one showing the thug holding a shoebox with the caption “Black Nicks Matter”.
Two posts have since been deleted.
The galaxy company said it was against racism.
“Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy was informed of racist and violent social media posts … The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned social posts and requested the immediate removal of them,” the group said.
Alexander Katai said on Instagram that his wife’s posts were not acceptable.
“These views are not what I share and are not tolerated by my family,” he wrote. “This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility. My family and I will take the necessary steps to learn, understand, listen and support the black community.”
On Friday, the Galaxy released another statement announcing Katai’s departure, saying the two sides “mutually agreed to a breakup.”
Katai, 29, is in his first season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. Serbia’s Katayi played six matches for Serbia, including four in the 2018 World Cup.
Before coming to MLS, he played club football in Greece, Serbia and Spain.
Leave a Comment