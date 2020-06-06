L.A. The galaxy made objectionable Instagram posts with his wife

Te Katai posted twice on his Instagram, the first post calling for the killing of protesters, and the second one showing the thug holding a shoebox with the caption “Black Nicks Matter”.

Two posts have since been deleted.

The galaxy company said it was against racism.

“Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy was informed of racist and violent social media posts … The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned social posts and requested the immediate removal of them,” the group said.