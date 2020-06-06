LA Galaxy wife Alexander Katai has been released amid racist posts

George Floyd, a professional soccer player in Los Angeles, was fired after his team learned that his wife had gone to social media to mock the protesters.

29-year-old midfielder Alexander Katai of Serbia and the LA Galaxy Separated Ways Friday; The Major League Soccer team purchased the remainder of the Katai deal that began in December. Galaxy officials did not specify the amount or length of the deal, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“We firmly believe that we are a club that represents our staff, represents our players, represents our fans and our community,” said team president Chris Klein. “The decision in that regard is not very difficult. We need to capture those values. This is not a soccer decision. “

Katai did not comment, but Klein described him as remorseful and “very aware of the process.”

Katie’s wife, Serbia’s Tea Katai, posted racist messages on Tuesday but dismissed them, the Times said.

In Serbia, two NYPD officers showed their vehicles a screen shot with a video with a caption by a group of demonstrators saying, “Kill the ss!”

Another showed the obvious exploitation of Nike shoes with the English-language title “Black Nike Matter”.

Te Katai wrote another post on Serbian, which described the protesters as “disgusting cattle.” The Associated Press reported.

The Times has reported that fans have responded swiftly to posts demanding the release of the galaxy. On Thursday, outside Team Stadium, four men held a bedsheet-sized banner that read “Katy’s Uniform Number 7” with a red stripe that reads, “There are no racists in our club.”