Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A

The group announced Thursday that the word “antebellum” has been dropped from the name it has been used since its formation in 2006 and goes by the nickname Lady A, which fans have long used.
The change, the group said in a statement, after learning of the word’s association to slavery.
“When we moved together about 14 years ago, we named our band the Southern ‘Antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it influenced all the music that was born in the South … Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel And country of the country, ”the group said. “However, we are saddened and ashamed to say that we do not take into account the term” slavery “, referring to the pre-Civil War period and the term slavery.”
The group, comprised of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Heywood and Charles Kelly, said, “It is very sad for anyone who has felt hurt and insecure, unseen or valued.”
“It is not our heart’s intention to inflict pain, but it does not change the fact that it actually did,” they wrote. “So today, we will talk and change. We hope you will join us in digging.”
The change comes after a period of “personal reflection, band talk, prayer, and very honest conversations with our close black friends and colleagues.”
“In these last few weeks we have seen and heard more than ever before, and our hearing has shaken with confidence. Our eyes have been opened wide on injustices, inequalities and prejudices. Black women and men are always confronted and face to face every day,” they wrote. “Now, the blind spots we didn’t know existed.”
The band pledged that their name change would be the first of many steps they would take with their commitment to “practicing antitrustism.”
“We continue to educate ourselves, have tough conversations, and search the parts of our heart that need pruning – to grow into better human beings and better neighbors,” they wrote. “Our next external step is to donate to justice through Laudaid. Our prayer is that if we lead by example … with humility, love, empathy and action … we can be good friends to those who are suffering from speaking out. Generations affect. ”
