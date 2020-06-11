Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A

The group announced Thursday that the word “antebellum” has been dropped from the name it has been used since its formation in 2006 and goes by the nickname Lady A, which fans have long used.

The change, the group said in a statement, after learning of the word’s association to slavery.

“When we moved together about 14 years ago, we named our band the Southern ‘Antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it influenced all the music that was born in the South … Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel And country of the country, ”the group said. “However, we are saddened and ashamed to say that we do not take into account the term” slavery “, referring to the pre-Civil War period and the term slavery.”

The group, comprised of musicians Hillary Scott, Dave Heywood and Charles Kelly, said, “It is very sad for anyone who has felt hurt and insecure, unseen or valued.”