Latin America is losing the war on coronavirus.

“We are very concerned about Central and South America, where many countries are speeding up the epidemic,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesas said on Wednesday.

WHO does not believe that Central or South America has reached peak coverage, which means that the number of sick and dying continues to increase.

Health officials are warning countries not to reopen their economies, even as countries prepare to reopen or have already done so.

Here’s a look at the spread of Latin America’s three hardest-hit countries, which account for about 60% of the region’s population. And there’s a success story too.

Brazil

Brazil Stuck in crisis mode.

There were at least 645,771 coronavirus cases and 35,026 deaths in the country.

It has recently surpassed Italy to become the third most deadly country in the world and may soon overtake the United Kingdom.

That means Brazil has the second highest number of cases and deaths in the world, behind the United States.

However, Brazil is testing at a much lower rate than the US. That means most cases are not recorded.

In Sోo Paulo, the nation’s most populous state, a health ministry coordinator said some coronavirus cases were reported as acute respiratory syndrome or SARS because of the state’s low Covid-19 test capacity.

According to a study released this week by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil will record 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths by June 20.

Meanwhile, some of Brazil’s big cities have begun reopening. Rio de Janeiro allows unnecessary businesses like churches, car shops and decoration stores to once again accept customers.

Mexico

Two things happened Mexico This week seems to contradict one another.

First, Mexico was recorded as the worst week of the outbreak, with confirmed cases and deaths.

It recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a single day for the first time. And for three consecutive days, it recorded same-day highs in new cases.

Despite the vague numbers and conflicting messages from government leaders, officials have come up with a plan to reopen the country nationwide.

Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez Gatel, who heads Mexico’s Covid-19 response, urged Mexicans to stay at home. He stressed that the country is not in the woods even though some sectors of the economy have started reopening.

But President Andr మాన్s Manuel Lopez Obrador gave a different message.

“Don’t steal, don’t steal, don’t betray, and it helps a lot to prevent coronavirus from getting in,” he said Thursday.

AMLO, as the president is commonly known, left Mexico City for the first time since the end of March.

He toured the Yucatan Peninsula and began the construction of the so-called Maya Rail, an ambitious infrastructure project that connects cities in five southeastern states.

There were 110,026 cases and 13,170 deaths in Mexico. But given the very low test rates in the country, health officials say the number of real cases is likely to be in the millions.

Peru

The people of Calao, Peru , Will line up for hours this week to refill their oxygen tanks. But when they got to the front of the line, relatives of patients with Kovid-19 found sky-sticking prices.

One person told CNN affiliate TVPerú Noticias that oxygen prices have doubled. The government has now accepted that there is a problem.

“Our goal is to prevent the development of the commercial market and use a pandemic to misuse people,” said Cesar Chanam, a spokesman for Peru’s public health agency.

Peru is tied to Latin America’s worst outbreak, with its 187,400 cases ranked second behind Brazil.

The country has much better test rates than other countries in the region, which experts say helps to understand how bad the outbreak is.

But even with that knowledge, the financial toll has put pressure on the authorities to reopen the economy.

Officials this week announced that Peru is entering Phase 2 of its reopening startup, where businesses such as clothing stores and hairdressers will be able to operate again.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcara said the move would open up 80% of the economy soon.

“With just 50% of the economy’s output, we cannot 100% support the country’s needs,” he said.

Uruguay

In response to the country’s successful Covid-19 response, people called Uruguay the Latin American country of Latin America.

The country with a population of about 3.5 million is bordering Brazil, where the spread of garbage in Latin America has had a devastating effect.

But in Uruguay, there were only 832 cases. It recorded one death since May 24 and a total of just 23 deaths.

Experts say that there are many reasons for the country’s success – a large and effective system of detention measures, identification and isolation of infected persons, and the establishment of a randomized examination and crisis response committee.

As a consequence, Uruguay is less risky as it begins to reopen its economy.

At the beginning of May the country began easing sanctions. Primary and secondary rural education reopened in more than 400 schools on June 1, and businesses are also being allowed to reopen on a regular basis.