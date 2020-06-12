sport

LeBron James and other athletes start a company to vote for African Americans

3 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
0 Views

Known as “more than a vote,” the organization joins other voting organizations and helps African Americans register to vote and cast their ballot in November.

“Because of everything that’s happening, people are finally starting to listen to us – it feels like we’re finally stepping in the door,” James said in a phone interview with TimeTime. “How much time we have, we don’t know. But we do have some ears and some attention. It’s time for us to finally make a difference.”

“We want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you a tutorial,” he said. “Voting and what they’re trying to do. On the other hand, we’re going to give you the background to stop you from voting.”

Athletes Trey Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose joined to help the organization, the newspaper reported.

& # 39; Always Some Sneaky Trick: Black Voters in Georgia Say The State's Primary Recession Is Not at Risk

Kyle Learman, CEO of the nonprofit, shared the announcement of When We All Vote, James on Twitter.

“Big News! Ing King James takes part in the fight against voter suppression & folks to register and vote”, Lyman Said on Twitter. “We need everyone in this fight to finish it.”

The Fair Fight, launched by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, advocating for a fair election, tweeted about James’ statement.

“We look forward to voting together with King Kings and other professional athletes to stop voter suppression and protect black voters across the country,” the company said Tweet.
In Georgia, Atlanta and surrounding areas are heavily African American counties Some activists and community leaders faced deliberate voting problems Tuesday.

Hundreds of hours were lined up, often with scheduling pole closing times and multiple locations having trouble working with machines that did not work and temporary ballots on the low end.

Bobby Fuchs, a longtime Democratic activist from the US in Georgia, told CNN, “Always play some sneaky trick. At this point, they have all sneaky tricks.”

James responded to a reporter’s comment on Twitter about the long voting routes in Georgia this week Wrote, “Everyone was like, ‘How can we fix this?’ They say, ‘Go out and vote?’ What’s the point of asking whether we are constructively racist even when we vote? “

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment