LeBron James and other athletes start a company to vote for African Americans

Known as “more than a vote,” the organization joins other voting organizations and helps African Americans register to vote and cast their ballot in November.

“Because of everything that’s happening, people are finally starting to listen to us – it feels like we’re finally stepping in the door,” James said in a phone interview with TimeTime. “How much time we have, we don’t know. But we do have some ears and some attention. It’s time for us to finally make a difference.”

“We want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you a tutorial,” he said. “Voting and what they’re trying to do. On the other hand, we’re going to give you the background to stop you from voting.”

Athletes Trey Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose joined to help the organization, the newspaper reported.