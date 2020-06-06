sport

LeBron James calls Fox News host Laura Ingraham to defend Drew Brees

by Iris J Cook
“He is allowed to have his opinion of what the knee and flag mean to him. I mean, he’s a person,” Ingraham Said Breeze after him The flag comments were disrespectful Earlier this week. “It’s beyond football,” she said.
James has now retweeted a Video With a compilation of two instances, the nationwide march suggests George Floyd Death is happening “because we are tired of this treatment right here!”

“If you haven’t yet figured out why the protest is going on, why are we dealing with it because we are so tired with this treatment right here! Can anything simpler than this right here be broken for you ????

He said: “And don’t worry my people I won’t stop until I see the change !!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam.”

Ingraham responded Thursday to James’ response to her Fox News Show, “Every American has the right to speak his mind on any issue.”

“To heal and shed serious injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less,” Ingraham said. “And we need more respect, not vengeance.”

“Right now, I think Americans, most of them, are looking for reconciliation. That means politicians, the police and even cultural figures are all working together. All of us.”

When asked about his opinion of players kneeling in protest of police brutality after the NFL season began, Brees was sharply criticized by his fellow athletes for “never agreeing with those who disrespect the flag.”

The 41-year-old apologized for his comments saying he was sensitive and lacked compassion and empathy.

James handles the ball in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I find that I need to talk less and listen more … and when the black community talks about their suffering, we all have to listen. For that, I’m very sorry and I want your apology.”

Ingraham and James have a history after her Says LA Lakers star and fellow NBA player Kevin Durant is “shutting down” after criticizing US President Donald Trump.
“Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You are great players, but nobody voted for you,” she said. “Millions have elected Trump as their coach. So keep the political comment on yourself, or, as I once said, keep your mouth shut.”

