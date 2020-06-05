LeBron James calls Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees

After defending the Saints quarterback by turning his full court press on LeBron James Drew Brees to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, he said he was “allowed to have his own opinion” on political issues.

Ingraham, who told the Lakers star in 2018 to “shut up and dribble”, caused an ongoing dispute between James and the Saints quarterback in a segment on Wednesday.

“He is allowed to have his opinion of what the knee and flag mean to him,” Ingraham told a guest. “I mean, he’s a guy. He has some value, I would. I mean, it’s beyond football. This is totalitarian behavior. “

The section was clearly in line with James, who retweeted a video clip of the host’s 2018 comments on Thursday, along with a new commentary.

“If you haven’t yet figured out why the protest is going on,” James tweeted. “Why are we dealing here, because we are tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you here than this right? “

James has pledged to continue his advocacy until he sees a “change” in policing in the US.

“#ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam,” James wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Ingraham later responded to criticism by James during her comments Thursday, saying that every American has a “God-given right” to speak her mind about her problem.

“To heal and shed serious injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less,” she said. “And we need more respect, not vengeance.”

Most Americans are looking for “reconciliation” right now, Ingraham said.

“That means politicians, police and cultural figures all work together,” she continued. “All of us.”

When Yahoo Sports asked him about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during a national anthem this coming season, Bryce, 41, said he would “never accept anyone who disrespects the flag,” as Colin Kaepernick and other players did in 2016.