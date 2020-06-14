Lesotho murder: Former prime minister and wife paid by criminal gang, court documents say

Lesotho Police Commissioner Paseka Mokatee said in the affidavit that Tabane had been ordered to hit Tabane on Lipole to allow his current wife, Messiah, to become First Lady.

In June 2017, Tabane was shot dead by gunmen in Lipole, near her home in the capital, Maseru.

She is negotiating for a divorce from Tabane before her death.

The documents say the prime minister and his wife met with the head of a gang and promised them $ 177,000 and jobs to kill Lipolelo before he became prime minister, police said in the affidavit.