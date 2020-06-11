Lionel Messi chases 11th La Liga title as Spanish football reemerges

Since the reopening of the Bundesliga, the home advantage appears to have disappeared. Of the 46 Bundesliga games played, only 10 were won by the home team and 22 were won overseas.

A turning point in the La Liga run-in is that Real Madrid, the second-ranked side, will play home games at its 6,000-seat Alfredo di Stefano Stadium – where the club’s second team will play – and renovations continue at the 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. .

Who will be the champions?

Upon their return to the league, Barcelona topped the table with 58 points, two ahead of Real Madrid, and nine points ahead of third-placed Sevilla Los Blancos.

If the current champion can win the league for the third time in a row, it will Lionel Messi The 11th La Liga title of his career, which means he is only one behind the 12 records set by Real Madrid legend Francisco Gento.

This is one of the few La Liga records that Argentina has not yet broken, and Barcelona fans will undoubtedly love him for stealing from their rivals in Madrid.

Real Madrid players will not let this happen without a fight – as midfielder Lucas Vazquez recently told Real Madrid TV, he will look at every other game as a cup final.

“This is the starting point for the 11 games we have left,” he said. “Eleven finals, we take them that way, and hopefully from here to the end we can all win and get the league title.”

Of the two teams, Barcelona had a slightly more difficult run-in.

Both the El Classico games have already taken place, but Barcelona still have to face the 2013-14 La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, who are fighting to secure one of the four Champions League qualification spots. Diego Simeone is sixth on the team table.

Barca will be strengthened by the return of Luis Suarez, who is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a knee surgery, but was able to recover after the league was suspended due to the pandemic.

Alternative storylines

The title fight isn’t the only La Liga storyline.

Thursday is the Seville Derby between Fixture Sevilla and Real Betis.

Sevilla have not qualified for the Champions League in two seasons and will be desperate to finish strong this season.

Getafe, who had never qualified for the Champions League and played in the Second Division two years ago, is vying for one of the remaining qualifiers.

At the bottom, Espanyol, who finished seventh last season, currently holds the La Liga table with only 20 points in 27 games.

A representative for the club that has played in the top division since 1993 would be a disaster.

The relegation zone is made up of 23 points with the Lions and 25 points with Mallorca, while Celta Vigo is just one point above.

Fan experience

With matches being played behind closed doors, La Liga has come up with a plan to provide fans with the most authentic experience possible under the circumstances.

“We’ve decided to give these two choices about how the audience wants to see the game: if they want to see it in real time or without sound,” Tebas said.

“We have worked with Virtual Audiences and the Norwegian company that specializes in EA Sports and FIFA, because when you play FIFA you will hear the real stadium atmosphere at each location.

“I think we see good virtual reality, but they are [the fans] They are able to choose what they want. “