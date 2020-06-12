Lisa Vanderpump talks about eliminating ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars on racist claims

The restaurant and Bravo reality star posted a statement Wednesday on her confirmed Instagram account.
“Over the last two weeks, a lot of things have come to my attention, many of which I and most of them don’t even know about. I need to keep quiet until I make decisions,” Vanderpump wrote. “Now I can speak freely from the heart.”
Bravo confirmed to CNN that “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stacey Schroeder and Kristen Dout are not returning to the show after Faith Stowers, who appeared in the series, accused her of racist acts. Schroeder and Doubt are white, and Stowers black.
New cast members Max Boens and Brett Caprioni have also been fired from the show after their previous racist tweets were reused. Vanderpump owns several restaurants in the Los Angeles area and the reality show focuses on the lives of her employees.
Vanderpump said in his posted statement, “The devastating sadness that has played out around the world”, “My hope is that this generation will treat each other with dignity and humanity, and realize that there are actions; and there must be consequences.”
“I love and admire our employees and I am deeply saddened by the lack of judgment that is being demonstrated,” she wrote. “As many of you know, after seeing me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and friend – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, stupidity and inequitable treatment of ourselves.” We have never tolerated this in the workplace or in our lives. “
The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member said that the audience will see only a fraction of her employees, recognizing that her company is inclusive and that they will continue to embrace diversity.
“What is happening in the world is not right, fair or acceptable,” wrote Vanderpump. “We all have work to do to create a proud society and as we move forward, we seek to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values.”
