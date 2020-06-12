Lisa Vanderpump talks about eliminating ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars on racist claims

The restaurant and Bravo reality star posted a statement Wednesday on her confirmed Instagram account.

“Over the last two weeks, a lot of things have come to my attention, many of which I and most of them don’t even know about. I need to keep quiet until I make decisions,” Vanderpump wrote. “Now I can speak freely from the heart.”

Bravo confirmed to CNN that “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stacey Schroeder and Kristen Dout are not returning to the show after Faith Stowers, who appeared in the series, accused her of racist acts. Schroeder and Doubt are white, and Stowers black.

New cast members Max Boens and Brett Caprioni have also been fired from the show after their previous racist tweets were reused. Vanderpump owns several restaurants in the Los Angeles area and the reality show focuses on the lives of her employees.