Local newspapers on the East End of Long Island to be merged

In the seismic shift in Long Island’s East End, Ron Perelman-owned weekly The Independent is closing its print edition after a 27-year run and merging with Dawn Papers, Media Inc. has learned.

The new company is called Dawn’s Independent Media.

Under this agreement, Dan Peters has been publishing a general assortment of iconic feature stories on the East End since the paper began in 1960, known as the Montauk Pioneer. The Independent will be posting news online at indyeastend.com.

Staff were informed Tuesday of the change. Financial terms not disclosed.

Richard Burns, chairman of Don Papers, is chairman of the board. Perelman will serve as vice chairman, but will be represented by former Chief of Staff Chief Josh Vlasto on the board.

“There are great synergies between the companies, and this combination allows us to join Dan’s first-rate news franchise as well as the wonderful people and clients at Independent.”

Most publications in the East End are supported by advertisements from local real estate, restaurants, clubs and retail outlets, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Burns said negotiations between himself and Perlman began in February before the coronavirus destroyed the country.