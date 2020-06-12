London Fashion Week tests the first virtual event

Fashion show formats are flowing due to social distance and coronavirus crisis. How about without a front row of stars, a curated soundtrack and a close-up of clothes?

FashionStas got a glimpse when Chanel unveiled its Resort 2021 collection via Digital Runway earlier this week. Today the British Fashion Council launches the first day of its first digital-only London Fashion Week, which runs until Sunday and features the hashtag #LFWreset.

As demonstrated at previous LFW June shows, the “reset” experience has been transformed into a gender-neutral event in contrast to just men’s clothing. Gone are the days of ticket requests with a full schedule Available online And open to all from their own homes.

Since many brands are unable to produce complete collections due to the pandemic-limited product, digital offerings include designer diaries (shared by video from Roxanda), collection innovations (Rixo is on deck for participation), podcasts and livestream by Mulberry. Close the week.

Some of London’s biggest names, including Burberry, are out of the schedule. Richard Quinn And Wales Bonner.

The impact of these digital presentations remains to be seen in the retail and editorial sectors, but brands are slowly moving away from the traditional fashion calendar and choosing to innovate at a slower – and, ideally, more meaningful – pace. Some show up to six collections a year – a recipe that leads to designer burnout.

Back in April, St. Laurent Announced It will be out of Paris Fashion Week in September, when creative director Anthony Vaccarello announced in an Instagram post, “St Laurent, aware of the current conditions and the changes in its crowds, decided to control its speed and change its schedule. “

At the end of May, Gucci’s creative director is Alessandro Mitchell Announced The Italian fashion house produces just two – five runway shows per year. “I’m passionate about fashion shows, but we might be willing to look at them in a different way,” Mitchell says.

Meanwhile, Pierre Mos Kerby Jean-Raymond – who has always carved his way into the fashion industry and beyond – announced a plan last month to show during New York Fashion Week in September. Where? Drive-In, where he performs the “American, as well” premiere, two years leading up to the legendary Pierre Moss scene at the King’s Theater last September. Although the details, including the exact location, are few and far between, Jean-Raymond’s thought-out-of-the-road mentality is poised to take the industry with much needed and craving experience for these uncertain times.