Lonnie Walker: NBA player reveals he was molested at a young age

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused as a child.
“The real truth of why I started at the beginning of 5th grade is that it’s a cloaking device for me,” Walker said.
“In my 5th grade summer, I was surrounded by more family. Some names are left alone. I am mostly. I was raped and abused. I was also addicted because at that age, you don ‘t know what it was,” Walker wrote.
He said, “I have a mentality that my hair is something I can control. My hair can make and create and be mine. And that gave me confidence.”
Walker continued, saying that he was not in his best position in the meantime and had only recently begun to “really look at myself in the mirror.”
“Long story short. I willingly found peace and inner happiness through this travel god. I also forgive people who don’t deserve it because it is a dead weight. Why should I waste my time so that no one can wait on it?”
Walker says cutting his hair is more than just a haircut, he calls his hair a mask to hide insecurities.
“With the old. With the new. I have torn my skin mentally, mentally, physically and spiritually.” “Life is always hard. Play with the cards you deal with and try and win. And if you lose, it’s never a loss. It’s a lesson.”
