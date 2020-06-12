Lonnie Walker: NBA player reveals he was molested at a young age

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused as a child.

“The real truth of why I started at the beginning of 5th grade is that it’s a cloaking device for me,” Walker said.

“In my 5th grade summer, I was surrounded by more family. Some names are left alone. I am mostly. I was raped and abused. I was also addicted because at that age, you don ‘t know what it was,” Walker wrote.

He said, “I have a mentality that my hair is something I can control. My hair can make and create and be mine. And that gave me confidence.”