sport

Louis Hamilton backs protests over demolition of slave trader Edward Colston statue

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views

These scenes have been criticized by UK government members – Home Secretary Preity Patel, who told Sky News that the incident was “utterly disgraceful”.

Protesters used ropes to tear down Colston’s monument, a local merchant who had made the most of his fortune from the slave trade in the late 1600s, Before being pulled into the harbor of Bristol and plunging into the water.

His statue has been in the city since 1895, but its existence has been disputed.

“The statues of racist men who made money by selling a human being should be demolished! What’s next?” The British F1 star has often spoken eloquently and passionately about racial injustice, especially since the death of George Floyd.

Read: LeBron James calls Fox News host Laura Ingraham to defend Drew Brees

‘I am challenging the government’

In another post to her Instagram story, the 35-year-old challenged “government officials around the world to make these changes and remove these racist symbols peacefully.”

Bristol Museums Colston is “an active member of the RAC’s governing body,” the website said [Royal African Company], Which traded in slaves Africans for 11 years. “
Read: The U.S. tennis star hopes that some black players will succeed

Across the globe, protesters lined the streets for the second weekend in a row to commemorate Floyd’s death and call for an end to racial injustice.

Hamilton has consistently used his platform to support peaceful protests and urged his fellow drivers to do the same.

“I was one of the only people there. I was standing alone. I thought you would see why this was happening and say something about it, but you can’t stand with us.” He said recently.

The mid-2020 Formula One season has been temporarily postponed, but the re-launch will take place in Austria on July 5.

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment