Louis Hamilton backs protests over demolition of slave trader Edward Colston statue

These scenes have been criticized by UK government members – Home Secretary Preity Patel, who told Sky News that the incident was “utterly disgraceful”.
His statue has been in the city since 1895, but its existence has been disputed.
“The statues of racist men who made money by selling a human being should be demolished! What’s next?” The British F1 star has often spoken eloquently and passionately about racial injustice, especially since the death of George Floyd.
‘I am challenging the government’
In another post to her Instagram story, the 35-year-old challenged “government officials around the world to make these changes and remove these racist symbols peacefully.”
Across the globe, protesters lined the streets for the second weekend in a row to commemorate Floyd’s death and call for an end to racial injustice.
Hamilton has consistently used his platform to support peaceful protests and urged his fellow drivers to do the same.
The mid-2020 Formula One season has been temporarily postponed, but the re-launch will take place in Austria on July 5.
