Louis Hamilton backs protests over demolition of slave trader Edward Colston statue

These scenes have been criticized by UK government members – Home Secretary Preity Patel, who told Sky News that the incident was “utterly disgraceful”.

His statue has been in the city since 1895, but its existence has been disputed.

“The statues of racist men who made money by selling a human being should be demolished! What’s next?” The British F1 star has often spoken eloquently and passionately about racial injustice, especially since the death of George Floyd.