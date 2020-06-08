Ludacris opened up about the George Floyd memorial and reached a new generation of listeners

“I think it’s very effective for me [being there] He could see him [Floyd’s] Hear from the family and his family, “Ludacris tells CNN.” All of this comes back to the new generation. What I take from it is that we need to make sure that all of his children and children around the world have a good world to live in as they age. “
Before Floyd’s tragic death, Ludacris They are already working to help eliminate racial bias with a new media platform called Kid Nation. Kid Nation, developed with its business partner Sandy Lal, aims to teach children about music through current events.
In the autumn, the two are planning to launch the platform in full, but have released two new songs that are linked to current events. They worked with children of various groups, who sang songs, created Ludacris lyrics and melodies.
“This is the newest, futuristic take on children’s entertainment and music,” he said. “I think the landscape is very old. The best word I can use in terms of what’s in store for children’s music. And I think in a normal landscape, it’s the adult music that kids love to listen to We have a lot, but there is no children’s music that even adults would love to hear. “
Two songs about racial unity, “Get Along” and “Be Clean,” come at a time when most homeschooling is about teaching and raising awareness about racial equality, our safety and our children, Ludacris said.
“We’re trying to ensure the future of children everywhere – all different races and ethnicities – because we think love is the answer. It’s always love. Love trumps hate,” he said.
Prior to writing the songs, Ludacris spoke with groups of children “to listen to their voices and to try to translate that voice.” He took their concerns and created lyrics and melodies that conveyed childhood innocence. “It’s like the underlying message about this whole platform is to remind people of that purity,” he said. “And once you recall that purity, it can eradicate and eradicate the very hateful ideas that are happening in people’s minds.”
Read the lyrics of “Get Along” as “I wish I could change the world between you and I / I want the whole world to be color blind.”
“Stay Clean” will be released later, featuring a humorous hook that repeats “wash your hands, wash your hands as soon as you eat / flush your teeth”.
“You’d be surprised by the impact of these songs,” he says.
Leave a Comment