Ludacris opened up about the George Floyd memorial and reached a new generation of listeners

“I think it’s very effective for me [being there] He could see him [Floyd’s] Hear from the family and his family, “Ludacris tells CNN.” All of this comes back to the new generation. What I take from it is that we need to make sure that all of his children and children around the world have a good world to live in as they age. “

Before Floyd’s tragic death, Ludacris They are already working to help eliminate racial bias with a new media platform called Kid Nation. Kid Nation, developed with its business partner Sandy Lal, aims to teach children about music through current events.

In the autumn, the two are planning to launch the platform in full, but have released two new songs that are linked to current events. They worked with children of various groups, who sang songs, created Ludacris lyrics and melodies.

“This is the newest, futuristic take on children’s entertainment and music,” he said. “I think the landscape is very old. The best word I can use in terms of what’s in store for children’s music. And I think in a normal landscape, it’s the adult music that kids love to listen to We have a lot, but there is no children’s music that even adults would love to hear. “