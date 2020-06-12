Luxury brands have sprung up in China, but they have been replaced by coronaviruses forever

Many luxury goods companies have reported an increase in China this spring as people have been out of lockdowns for weeks, prompting some Analysts call the trend of “revenge spending” – the release of pent-up demand when people are not forced to stay home.

This was despite a 40% drop in Tiffany’s global net sales in May. “Our business performance in China, the first market that has been infected, indicates a strong recovery,” CEO Alessandro Boglio said at the company’s earnings presentation on Tuesday.

Burberry BURBY Others echo similar ideas.Last month, China said its clothing, bags and accessories sales were “up from the previous year and are showing a growing trend.”

And Swiss jewelry and watchmaker Richemont Pointed towards China In a bright spot in recent weeks, the company reported “strong demand” in its results statement last month, as 462 shops have reopened in the country.

“Data indicates that China is in recovery mode,” Bernstein analyst Luke Solkka wrote in a note published late last month. Researchers at his company have created a “rebound index” to track consumer confidence, which indicates that sentiment has improved significantly among Chinese shoppers in May.

‘Revenge’

Due to a recent lift, China may be the market where luxury retailers are seeing a turnaround this year, according to Claudia D’Arpizio, a partner at consulting firm Bain.

“It’s actually very positive,” Edgardo Osorio, founder of Italian shoe brand Aquazura, told CNN Business. “China has always been, but especially now faster than ever, [responsive] Customers. ”

Chinese customers are spending more money on homemade goods because they cannot travel so easily. Analysts said that two-thirds of sales from Chinese shoppers usually take place outside China.

But much of the world is still dealing with the pandemic, limiting overseas trips and the possibility of people spending any extra cash.

“Instead of going on vacation, they can buy a Chanel bag,” said Efleur Roberts, head of luxury goods research at Euromonitor, adding that spending is on the rise in other countries, including South Korea. “We are seeing signs that the market will return somewhat.”

D’Arpizio notes that some shoppers may have “psychological impact – even after a return to normal life.”

It is important to rebound in China because shoppers are key to the global luxury market. According to Bain, they account for 35% of total sales worldwide. Five years from now, consultancy estimates suggest it could burn up to 50%.

But the industry is still vulnerable

But success in China is only one part of the story. Elsewhere, customers are staying at home, buying essential or selling cheap, unbranded goods and personal luxury items – including handbags, shoes and clothing – but still expecting to find great success.

Bain projects that global sales of these goods will fall 35% this year, with revenues of 180 billion to 220 billion euros (from about $ 204 billion to $ 250 billion). This is compared to 281 billion euros ($ 319 billion) taken in the past year.

LVMH LVMHF Global brands accept pressure. Last week, for example,The board revealed to investors that its board is meeting for a pending re-examination .2 16.2 billion acquisition Tiffany’s in light of the pandemic.

“Coronavirus is forcing companies to rethink nearly every business model,” Roberts says.

D’Arpizio said recent sales growth within China “does not balance the loss of sales of luxury brands from Chinese consumers worldwide.” “The total cost from the Chinese is much lower than last year.”

The boost of “revenge spending” is not expected to last long. “We see this as a sort of temporary effect,” D’Arpizio added.

The industry really needs tourists, whether from China or elsewhere, she noted. “We hope the journey will be the last driver to return to normal. It will require several months, perhaps more than a year.”

The way we shop has changed

To meet the new reality of catering to the domestic market, companies need to adjust their strategy and figure out how to reach more local customers.

China is already giving a blueprint to brands. Even before the outbreak, shoppers are spending money Close to home This is because they avoided hubs like Hong Kong Mass protests , And narrowed the price gap where brands made their products cheaper elsewhere.

This has pushed companies to open more stores in mainland China, collaborate with local artists and form partnerships with Chinese players. It looks like that trend is accelerating.

Tencent TCEHY Burberry, for example, is workingThe new online store in China will be launched later this year.

This procedure can be applied elsewhere. Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti Last month The plan is called a “primary testing ground” to help its teams determine how to better serve customers in the future.

And as long as travel is restricted, brands will need to have offerings in each market, analysts said.

It is a pivot for businesses, which typically rely on the traveler’s crosscross and do not always devote considerable time to developing strategies for individual countries.

“It’s a big change for the shops in Europe. It’s really more for tourists – a store in Paris or a shop in Milan,” said D’Arpizio. Now, “growth comes from local customers.”

The boutiques are right here

Some of the top-tier luxury brands on e-commerce are also rethinking their strategies.

Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe, for example, began selling timepieces online for the first time since the crisis, according to euromonitor researcher Roberts. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

This signifies a subtle change, although the attraction that some brands have to personally shop for is never going to go away.

“For me, my boutiques, I decorate them like my home,” said Aquazura boss Osorio. “You need a physical presence because the end client has to show up and understand [the brand]. “

According to D’Arpizio, brands also see stores as an opportunity to “gain visibility.” That is why companies will continue to invest in stores at airports and currently no one can visit them, she said.

Despite the challenges, Roberts recognizes that traditional retail is “in the whole luxury world.”

She icted that companies may eventually reduce the number of stores they serve or the size of each store – but they probably won’t be completely eliminated.

While Osorio defended the importance of a brick-and-mortar store, he acknowledged that Coronavirus pushed its strategy to think in new ways.

The executive recently set out to simplify his business, deciding that instead of putting four collections a year, he would only do two. He advised his team to re-launch their website to become mobile friendly.

“After an incredible two months, I was literally thinking, ‘How can I survive this?’ Now about it: ‘How can I take my brand to the future?’ “It was actually the most creative four weeks of my life,” Osorio said.