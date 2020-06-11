Luxury hotels in Asia are offering stellar deals for travelers between Coronavirus

(CNN) – As the world facilitates lockdown operations, there are opportunities for the first wave of intrepid travelers who are ready and legally capable of hitting the road again.

After months of closing, resorts and hotels are keen to get back into local and international business, which means there are some stellar deals for lodging or longer breaks.

Whether you want to travel domestically or book credits when international borders reopen, here are some of the best deals on offer in Asia, all listed in USD.

Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood’s Hong Kong Hotel overlooks Victoria Harbor. Durston Sailor / Rosewood

With undefeated views of Hong Kong Island and the city’s famed Victoria Harbor, Rosewood quickly set a marker when Hong Kong opened last spring.

Ultra-luxurious property targets include “Wealthy Explorers” and their Urban Escape Package, available to book and experience until the end of the year, providing significant savings for guests.

The $ 130 dining credit, $ 100 spa credit, one-way car transfer and $ 65 shopping voucher for an adjacent K11 retail destination translates into a stay before staying in one of their elegant 322 guest rooms designed by Tony Chi.

As part of their “commitment to the Care Global Health and Safety Program”, post-Kovid programs include temperature checks, hygiene and safety measures for guests and new guest room protocols.

Rates start at 30 630 per room per night.

Rosewood Hong Kong , Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Sim Shaw Sui, Kowloon, Hong Kong; +852 3891 8888

Four Seasons Resort Lanka

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi’s three-bedroom villa. Four Seasons Resort Lanka

A popular draw for travelers with its combination of beaches, sunsets, forests and adventures, the Malaysian island of Langkawi is located in the Andaman Sea.

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is set to reopen its doors on July 10 and they are offering a 40% savings on their “Bed and Breakfast Rate” available until September.

A mile-long beach and rainforest walks, rock climbing and local cookery classes are just some of the ways you can reconnect with loved ones.

Following the lead of other Four Seasons properties around the world, Langkawi Resort has implemented “Lead with Care”, a full-fledged health and safety improvement program with Johns Hopkins Beauty International.

Rates start from 40 340 per night.

Capella Singapore

Capella Singapore is a heritage property on Sentosa Island. Robert Reck

Capella Singapore, a 5-star resort seated on the island of Sentosa Island in the city-state, will hit the world headquarters in 2018 as the luxurious tropical setting for the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

Now, it offers a complimentary upgrade to a spacious villa with a private plunge pool for guests who book a premier viewing room.

Guests who take the offer can enjoy a daily breakfast and 20% off their food and drinks at their restaurants, The Knowles and Cassia.

Capella Singapore is now following Singapore’s national guidelines and is introducing a three-step process to resume operations in a safe environment.

Rates for weekly bookings between Sunday and Friday start at 487 per night, from now until 31 August.

Cape Fan Hotel, Koh Samui, Thailand

Cape Fan Koh Samui is the first private island luxury resort. Here is a peek inside this beautiful holiday property.

A private island in the sparkling waters of the Gulf of Thailand, just a few meters off the coast of Koh Samui, Cape Fan Hotel is home to just 22 private villas, all with pools.

Amidst tropical greenery, the 300-square-meter villa features a spacious bedroom and separate room, outdoor rain shower and complimentary minibar.

As a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Cape Fan follows strict protocols for the safety of guests with strict la carte menus and clear social distance guidelines for all public areas such as beach, restaurants and spa.

A 4-night stay in a tropical pool villa runs for $ 1,292 – a significant reduction. Bookings can be revised up to October 31, 2021, twice and five days before the scheduled arrival date for future travel.

Cape Fan Hotel , 24/269 Moo 5, Bofoot, Koh Samui, Thailand; +66 (0) 77 602 301-2

Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

Nihi Sumba is a private island resort in Indonesia. Nihi Sumba

Situated on a 50-minute flight from Bali, the remote Indonesian island of Nihi Sumba offers 28 villas over 576 acres. It promises to be “an escape from everyday life” – it feels much more forced now than ever before, especially when one of the resort’s most popular activities is sunset swimming with horses.

The island also offers fabulous surf breaks, ancient tribal culture, famed spa and natural wilderness to discover.

As part of their efforts to combat Kovid-19, Nihi Sumba has introduced a new “resort standard” to create a safe environment for their guests and community, ensuring the highest standards of health and safety.

The resort now offers 50 to 550 per person per night, based on double occupancy, including three daily meals, a minibar, a tour of the Sumba Foundation projects, and selected marine activities. Valid July 1st to December 22nd.

Nihi Sumba , Hobo Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; +62 361 757 149

W Goa, India

W Goa’s Sea Sky Chalet. Courtesy W Goa

Located in the Arabian Sea, Goa is famous for its Portuguese colonial architecture and palm-fringed beaches. Five Star W Goa is well positioned to take advantage of these three.

There are balconies in all 160 rooms, but you may prefer to hit the gym 24/7 to work in pools, a spa by Clarins or local chicken curries and more spices.

As a result of increased health care, rooms are open 24 hours after check-out before guests can be released, reduced contactless check-in and restaurant capabilities.

Rates start at $ 150 per day per room and the “Save now, stay later” package offers an additional 30% discount, including breakfast.

W ask , Wagator Beach, Bardez, Goa, India; +91 832 671 8888

8 Silks Place Taroko, Taiwan

After climbing the trail, 8 Silks Place guests can enjoy the views of the Taroko Gorge. 8 Silks Place

Offering views of the picturesque Taroko Mountains and the Pacific Ocean in eastern Taiwan, Taroko Gorge has become a popular choice for visitors who want to hike its peaks and trails.

Silks Place in Taroko National Park is the only five-star property and they offer a two-night package, including breakfast buffets, dinners, shuttle service and a hiking backpack with a lunch box.

Guests are expected to wear masks, including temperature checks of staff and guests, and social distance measures.

The three-day / two-night Zulu package runs at a rate of 5 315 for at least two people.

8 Silks Place , No. 18, Tiangxiang Rd, Jiulin Township, Hualien County 972, Taiwan; + 886-3-869-1155

The Fortress Resort & Spa, Galle, Sri Lanka

Aerial view of The Fortress Resort & Spa. Fortress Resort and Spa

Sri Lanka’s breathtaking coastline is a significant draw for world visitors, especially to the south of the island. It is The Fortress Resort and Spa, a luxury boutique beach resort whose design incorporates both Dutch and Portuguese colonial touches and modern local features.

Whale watching and sea turtle conservation are just two of many sea-based diversions, while the historic Galley Castle and the town’s unique attractions are few and far between.

Additional precautions include hygiene of all areas and special measures for food and beverages at disinfection and resort restaurants.

All rooms are now offered with a 50% discount on published rates.

Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Landmark Mandarin Oriental is one of the city’s top luxury hotels. Mandarin Oriental

Another popular Hong Kong hotel, Landmark Mandarin Oriental, is offering an “Urban Wellness Reboot” until August 31st. This package is perfect for wellness and relaxation lovers, combining treatments, classes and training to keep you in top shape.

In addition to the complimentary room upgrade, guests will receive a 60-minute personal training session, a 60-minute spa treatment option, and seven fitness and yoga classes per day.

You can also go back to their acclaimed eateries, including Amber, SOMM and PDT, where you get a 25% discount. Pre-guaranteed check-in at 10am and check-out delayed until 4pm. You relax in style.

The hotel group’s global “V Care” initiative includes staff on all hotel areas cleaning, training on improved health and safety measures, and wearing personal protective equipment.

Rates from 8 568 per night, available until 31st August.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Knighton Beach, Thailand

Pullman Phuket is located on Arcadia Nighton Beach. Courtesy Accar

Thai island destination Phuket is envious of the azure waters of the Andaman Sea, a popular draw for world visitors who seek picture-perfect beach escapades.

Benefiting from the Nathan Beach headland area, The Pullman Phuket Arcadia offers a selection of 277 rooms and ocean pool villas.

The resort is now offering a three-night all-inclusive package, with comfortable dates until October 2021. Guests will benefit from two 30-minute massages at their Dhatri Spa, along with airport pick-up, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Improved hygiene and preventive measures for extra peace of mind come under the Accor Group’s “All Safe” label certification.

The three-night all-inclusive package runs 5 475 for two in the deluxe room.